Jenna Dewan Says She's 'So Happy' After Announcing Birth of Baby Boy

Jenna Dewan is one happy momma!

The Soundtrack star shared a photo on Instagram Story of herself breastfeeding her newborn baby boy, Callum, just hours after announcing to the world that she had given birth.

"So happy," the mother-of-two wrote on Tuesday in her post, as her and her fiancé, Steve Kazee's, little one cradled up against her. Dewan also posted a sweet snap of Callum's little legs and his red beaded anklet. Her tiny tot was born Friday, March 6. The former Step Up star is also mother to 6-year-old daughter, Everly, whom she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum.

Earlier in the day, Dewan shared a black-and-white pic of her hugging her newborn son on Instagram.

"And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond ❤️🌈❤️," she wrote. "Welcome to the world you little angel! ❤️ Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20."

Kazee shared his own pic of his baby boy on Instagram. "In an instant our universe burst wide open and nothing would ever be the same," he wrote. "Welcome to earth star child. Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20."

Dewan announced in September that she was pregnant with her and Kazee's first child together.

"Becoming a mother is quite simply the absolute best most incredible thing that has ever happened to me," she Instagrammed alongside a picture of her snuggling with Everly with her baby bump on display. "@stevekazee you are a gift from above and I couldn't be more excited to be expanding our family together...! Thank you guys for all the love!!"

The two also got engaged last month. Watch below to see how it all went down.

