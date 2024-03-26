Jenna Elfman to Guest Star on 'Will Trent': PICS (Exclusive)

Will Trent season 2 is welcoming Jenna Elfman to the cast, ET can exclusively reveal!

The 52-year-old Dharma & Greg star will make her triumphant return to ABC during episode 5 of the hit drama series, appearing as Edie Reynolds, the new director of the Georgia Beaurau of Investigations (GBI).

"She is a formidable, take-charge, no-nonsense, decisive, by-the-book leader without being unfeeling," ABC revealed of the Fear the Walking Dead actress' character. Additionally, it would appear that Reynolds does not waste any time when it comes to getting her hands dirty with GBI business, quickly taking control of an investigation involving GBI Deputy Director Amanda Wagner (Sonja Sohn).

Jenna Elfman as Edie Reynolds in 'Will Trent' season 2 - Disney/Daniel Delgado Jr.

In one photo released by ABC and Disney, Elfman and Ramón Rodríguez -- the actor who plays the show's titular character -- stand beside each other at what appears to be a crime scene. Another still shows the actress in a character photo, sporting a lavallière blouse and olive green blazer.

Elfman's appearance will come on April 2 and a description for the episode reads, "As threats against Amanda escalate, Will investigates, narrowing down a list of potential suspects. Amidst the tension, Amanda is forced to confront moments from her past. Meanwhile, Ormewood struggles in Gina's absence."

Will Trent follows Rodriguez's character who was abandoned as a child and forced to fend for himself alongside Angie Polaski (Erika Christensen) in the Georgia foster care system. Despite being dyslexic and enduring hardship throughout his life, Will becomes a special agent with the GBI and uses his keen observation skills and personal history to help him solve cases.

Will Trent (Ramón Rodríguez) and Edie Reynolds (Jenna Elfman) in a still from 'Will Trent' season 2 episode 5, airing on April 2 - Disney/Daniel Delgado Jr.

The show -- which saw massive growth in viewership between its freshman and sophomore seasons -- has lined up a stellar run of guest stars for its second season, most recently announcing American Fiction actor John Ortiz and The Traitors' Phaedra Parks as two people dropping in this season. 55-year-old Ortiz will play Will's uncle, while Parks, 50, plays a not-so-dissimilar character to herself at the center of a GBI investigation.

In a new clip released on Instagram, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star says she plays Adela Blakely, an "icy ex-wife of Atlanta."

"Green is the color of money, honey. Okay, clearly, I wasn't the jealous one," says Parks in the clip from Tuesday's episode.

In February, Christensen, 41, appeared alongside her castmates at a Television Critics Association event panel and said that while there are no active plans to bring on one of her Parenthood co-stars at the moment, it's something she would love to do.

"Well, that's a great idea. Certainly, if somebody's ripe for a role," the actress said.

Will Trent airs Tuesdays on ABC at 8 p.m. ET and the next day on Hulu.

RELATED CONTENT: