Jenna Jameson is head-over-heels in love and living her best married life with wife Jessi Lawless.

The former adult film star recently sat down with ET's Deidre Behar, and she opened up about tying the knot with her girlfriend, Born Lawless podcast host Jessi Lawless, back in May.

"I love married life," Jameson, 49, shared with a smile, and added that Lawless is a perfect match for her.

"She's a really special girl to be able to be my wife," Jameson said. "I'm a very strong willed person... I'm pretty wild, so I needed somebody that had her own fire and could handle me. I'm not easy. [But] she is a strong woman and she has her own life."

"So we're just a good partnership, you know?" she added. "We riff off each other and we just love each other so much."

A rep for Jameson confirmed to ET in June, "Yes, Jenna and Jessi got married last month -- Jenna is madly in love and the happiest she has ever been in a relationship. Jessi definitely brings out the best in her!"

The couple first met last year and got engaged in April 2023. She and Lawless, 40, exchanged vows at Little Church of the West in Nevada, near Las Vegas. The location is the same church where Jameson's parents were married.

Jameson has been married and divorced twice, first to mixed martial artist Tito Ortiz in 2006 and later to Lior Bitton in 2015. They divorced in February 2023.

For Jameson, she says she'd always felt emotional connections and physical attraction to women, and that her "first major relationship was with a woman," but she felt her desire to have kids led to her ignoring her heart when it came to her first two marriages.

"One of my driving forces was wanting to have children. It was major for me, so I kinda deviated from my heart," Jameson said. "I switched teams for a little bit, and then realized, you know, I just feel happier and, more importantly, loved when I'm in a lesbian relationship."

"It's weird when I put that title on it because to me it's just a relationship," she added.

Jameson shares 14-year-old twin boys Jesse and Journey with Ortiz, and 6-year-old daughter Batel with Bitton.

For Jameson, it seems that three kids might be just right for her and her wife.

"We have talked about [having a child together], but, you know, I'm 49 and she's 40 and I just kind of feel like I want to get back to just having fun," Jameson said. "I have beautiful children. I would love to see what a little Jessi looks like, but I think I'm gonna pass on it for now."

One thing she's not looking to pass on is the opportunity to welcome fans into her married life, and Jameson said that a reality TV show about the couple could be coming to TV sometime in the near future.

"Right now, I have a lot of things happening. My universe is swirling," Jameson shared. "A reality show is on the table, I also have a lot of other reality shows that will be happening already, contracts signed and everything, but I can't make the announcement yet."

Jameson explained that she feels her whirlwind romance with Lawless is "really interesting" and that there's a curiosity about her life among the general public.

"A lot of people are wondering about what's happening in my life, and the fact that I'm married to a woman, there's so many different components to this. So yeah, I'm excited about it," Jameson shared, adding that production is "set to start soon."

Jameson also teased that the series will not hold back, and that she always strives for authenticity and candor.

"I think with reality it's important to highlight everything," Jameson said. "You can't leave anything out."

