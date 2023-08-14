Former adult film star and model Jenna Jameson is addressing speculation regarding her recent weight loss and notably fit physique.

Jameson, 49, took to Instagram on Monday to share a message with fans and said that her weight loss journey has been simply a result of her "just minding my health."

"I'm back to Keto, it makes me feel the best," Jameson said of the popular eating plan, "and I'm doing a little bit of intermittent fasting. So the weight's falling off."

In addition to the healthy eating, Jameson seemed excited to share that she's "also off all medication, so, we love that!"

The news of Jameson's health journey comes around three months after she tied the knot with her girlfriend, Born Lawless podcast host Jessi Lawless, back in May.

A rep for Jameson confirmed to ET in June, "Yes, Jenna and Jessi got married last month -- Jenna is madly in love and the happiest she has ever been in a relationship. Jessi definitely brings out the best in her!"

The couple first met last year and got engaged in April 2023.

"I found the person that I truly should have always been with," Jameson, 49, told People. She and Lawless, 40, exchanged vows at Little Church of the West in Nevada, near Las Vegas. The location is the same church where Jameson's parents were married.

Jameson has been married and divorced twice, first to mixed martial artist Tito Ortiz in 2006 and later to Lior Bitton in 2015. She shares twin boys with Ortiz, though Ortiz was granted full custody of the children in 2014. Jameson gave birth to a daughter with Bitton in 2017.

