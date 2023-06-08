Jenna Jameson Marries Girlfriend Jessi Lawless

Former adult film star and model Jenna Jameson tied the knot with her girlfriend, Born Lawless podcast host Jessi Lawless, last month. The couple first met last year, and got engaged in April 2023.

"I found the person that I truly should have always been with," Jameson, 49, told People. She and Lawless, 40, exchanged vows at Little Church of the West in Nevada, near Las Vegas. The location is the same church where Jameson's parents were married.

In photos obtained by People, Jameson wore a short white dress for the intimate ceremony, and paired the look with a long veil, pink platform heels and hair dyed pink to match. According to the outlet, she walked down the aisle to "Ring of Fire" by Johnny Cash, and the ceremony was officiated by a Johnny Cash impersonator. Lawless wore a black suit for the occasion.

"My father walked Jenna down the aisle, since her father passed away," Lawless said. "I was standing up there waiting for her, and I looked at the back of the church and I saw her standing there. I looked at my dad and said, 'Dad, go walk Jenna down the aisle right now.'"

Jameson told People that she found Lawless on social media some time last year, and she eventually started leaving comments on Lawless' TikTok page. "I was like, 'Who is this Jenna Can't Lose?'" Lawless said in reference to Jameson's social media handle. "It's Jenna f**king Jameson. Oh my God."

The couple explained they will have a larger celebration later, but were for now quite pleased with their nuptials. "Very Las Vegas," Lawless said.

Jameson has been married and divorced twice, first to mixed martial artist Tito Ortiz in 2006 and later to Lior Bitton in 2015. She shares twin boys with Ortiz, though Ortiz was granted full custody of the children in 2014. Jameson gave birth to a daughter with Bitton in 2017.

"I try to go over in my mind why I ever dated or married men," Jameson told People. "It's selfish and bad to say, but I think my driving force were children. And now that I've really found myself, I'm just accepting of everything that I feel inside and don't shove everything down."

Jameson and Lawless both agreed that their differing personalities are the perfect match for one another. "I'm kind of balls to the wall and I ride the wave of my emotions," Jameson said. "I just want what I want. And Jessi is very reserved and she thinks everything through, and so it's a good mesh for sure, because she grounds me and I set a fire under her a**."

Lawless added that her attraction to Jameson was hard to put into words.

"The very second that I was in her presence, there's something about this woman, there's no words to describe the energy that she has, but the very second that I was in her presence, I was like, 'Oh, f**k. This woman was made for me.' Everything about her felt like home," she said.

"She's probably the strongest human I've ever met in my life," Lawless noted.

Jameson told People she plans to eventually take Lawless' last name.

Jameson's happy news comes just over a year after she struggled to find a diagnosis for leg weakness that left her in the hospital for a month.

"I still have more testing to do but it seems there's something off with my femoral nerve, and it's affecting my strength in my legs,” she shared with fans on Instagram in February 2022. “So I am still in a wheelchair, unfortunately, but I hope to be out of the wheelchair soon and walking, so say a little prayer."

