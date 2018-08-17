Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy’s Puppy Anastasia Unexpectedly Dies

Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy are mourning a loss.

The newly engaged couple shared puppy Anastasia together, and on Thursday, Johnson took to Instagram to share that their sweet dog had passed.

“Our sweet angel Anastasia unexpectedly passed away last night,” the Dancing With the Stars pro captioned a series of photos of her pet. “We are in complete and utter shock. I have truly never felt this type of sadness before.”

Johnson didn’t elaborate on what caused their dog’s death, but she did pen a heartfelt message to her late pet.

“To my sweet baby girl,” she began. “Thank you for officially making us a family. You made it the three of us. You had a very adventurous life! You went on two different tours, you traveled the country, you went on set, you refused to sleep anywhere but my face, you had a big crush on Daddy, your sassy energy was contagious, and you brought immense joy into our lives.”

She went on to note that Anastasia was more than just a pet to the couple.

“We treated you like our baby cause you definitely were,” she added. “I wish you could have been a flower girl at our wedding, but I know you’ll be there in spirit. Go bark and everyone and everything and run around in heaven my love. We love and miss you so much.”

While Chmerkovskiy didn’t directly comment on Anastasia’s passing, he did share highlights of her life on his Instagram page.

Johnson and Chmerkovskiy first started posting photos of Anastasia in February. The couple even created an Instagram account for the adorable put called @anastasia_lilbear.

Prior to their sad news, Johnson and Chmerkovskiy were in newly engaged bliss. Chmerkovskiy popped the question in Italy in June. For more, watch the clip below:

