Jenna Johnson is ready to head down the aisle to marry Val Chmerkovskiy!

The 24-year-old Dancing With the Stars pro shared a sweet video on her Instagram Stories of her shirtless fiancé giving her a sweet foot rub.

“He grabbed my foot and started massaging it,” Johnson wrote, adding a crying emoji. “Can I marry him already?”

The foot rub comes after the couple hit the town for a romantic date night looking fit and fabulous on Friday in Los Angeles. Johnson rocked a little black dress and matching heels with a white blazer, while Chmerkovskiy sported a pale blue jacket with navy boots.

Chmerkovskiy, 32, popped the question to Johnson in Venice, Italy, in June, and the couple opened up to ET about the experience shortly after.

"[The ring] was in my book bag. The only time where I felt like, 'Oh man, the plan could get busted,' was at security check," Chmerkovskiy told ET's Lauren Zima. "Both our bags got pulled to the side."

Luckily he made it through with the ring and was still able to have the proposal be a surprise. Here's more on their engagement:

