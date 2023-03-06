Jenna Ortega is opening up about her love life. During a recent appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast, the Wednesday star shared a rare look at what is going on with her romantically.

"I almost don’t even find myself interested," Ortega told host Dax Shepard when asked about love and dating. "But a part of it is self-esteem. I’m not ready to be that vulnerable or trusting with someone."

The 20-year-old actress revealed that she was in a relationship for a couple of years, however, but had to press pause when things got "too hectic."

"It had nothing to do with them, it was just strictly -- I couldn’t manage," she said.

Ortega continued, "If there's one thing I'm going to focus on -- which is probably something I need to change -- it's going to be my work."

With a demanding schedule of both film and TV projects, Ortega added that it wouldn't "be fair" to enter a relationship when she doesn't have time or energy to put into one.

Ortega was most recently rumored to be dating Asher Angel in 2018 after the pair showed up to Just Jared's 7th Annual Halloween Party in a couples costume, dressing up as Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson. They were also seen together at a fashion show.

Before that, she was linked to Isaak Presley and Jacob Sartorius.

Elsewhere in the interview, Ortega spoke about the relationship she has with her Wednesday co-stars, Percy Hynes White, George Farmer and Emma Myers, calling them her closest friends.

Speaking specifically to White and Farmer, who lived in the same apartment building as Ortega, she gave insight into their close-knit bond. "We mothered each other, so whenever someone was busier, like going through something, we were there," she said.

As for Myers, who plays Enid, Ortega didn't think she has "ever been so protective of somebody."

"I think about her all the time. I only ever want to make sure she's OK and good," she said, revealing that she would sing Myers a new song over voice memo every day in Romania during production on season 1. "I've never had that desire or urge for anybody else. She's a sweetheart. She's a real person. All three of them are. Friends that I made there are kind of my only friends at the moment."

RELATED CONTENT:

Jenna Ortega Reveals What She Changed About 'Wednesday'

Jenna Ortega Channels Wednesday Addams on 'Hot Ones'

Aubrey Plaza is ‘Down’ to Collaborate Deadpan Twin Jenna Ortega

Jenna Ortega Reacts to ‘SNL’ Hosting Debut and Why She Didn’t Appear in ‘You’ Season 4 (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery