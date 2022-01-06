This season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation is all about the MTV stars' families. As the majority of the cast are now parents, their kids come first, even while they're filming the latest installment of their reality series.

ET's Rachel Smith spoke with the cast ahead of the new season's premiere, specifically talking with Jenni "JWoww" Farley about co-parenting with her ex-husband, Roger Mathews.

"At the end of the day, you just have to put the kids first, and he's very understanding with my schedule changing, with filming," Farley told ET. "I'm not a 9-to-5 person, so he knows that I'm filming Jersey Shore and we're going to the Keys. And it was great that production worked around the kids' vacation from school. So he knows that they're just going down there to live their best life with their virgin margaritas and piña coladas."

Farley and Mathews initially split in 2018 and finalized their divorce in 2019. They share 7-year-old daughter Meilani and 5-year-old son Greyson.

"He's very understanding of that, and I make sure he gets them extra during the times that I have them, so we just, we balance each other really well," she added.

But can moms still turn up the way they used to? Farley and her bestie, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, who recently returned to the cast, say they definitely can.

"I feel like we still can," Polizzi told ET. "You're gonna see one day this season where we really bring back, and I feel like we did a great job, like, we hanged even though we were, like, hungover for two days after, but it was still, we still got it."

"Ironically, I feel like I drank more now as a mom," Farley added. "I just pace myself and I pass out by 10 p.m. I just can't party. I can't start at 11 a.m. As a mom, I wait till it hits five o'clock."

Jersey Shore Family Vacation returns on Thursday, Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

