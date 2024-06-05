Oh, how quickly they grow up! Peter Facinelli and Jennie Garth's third daughter, Fiona Eve, is headed to prom, and her mom is emotional!

On Tuesday, the 52-year-old Beverly Hills, 90210 alum shared photos on Instagram of 17-year-old Fiona's dress and overall look for the dance as the high school junior headed out for the night. The former couple -- who split in 2013 after 12 years of marriage -- also share Luca Bella, 26, and Lola Ray, 21.

"This will be my second to last prom with my girls. It's always so fun helping them to get dressed up and feeling beautiful," Garth wrote in the caption, which accompanied two pictures of Fiona in her dress. "Enjoy every moment of the journey. It passes by so fast… ❤️"

The photos show the daughter of the actress and the Twilight star, 50, wearing a sleek black gown with what appear to be small pearls or rhinestones at the top of the neckline. The 17-year-old wore her blonde locks down with a light curl and accessorized with silver jewelry and black heels.

At the end of the post, Garth told fans that she did not make Fiona's dress, poking fun at the time that her second daughter, Lola, trapped her into sewing a gown back in 2021.

"P.S. sorry to disappoint… I didn't hand make Fiona's dress this year. Maybe next year!" Garth completed the caption of her new post.

At the time, the actress posted pics of Lola and her prom date, showing off her handy work while ever-so-slightly shading her middle child.

"✨Prom fun ✨," Garth wrote. "Ok, so tbh when my daughter said 'I wanna make my prom dress' she really meant 'Mom I want you to make my prom dress.' Guys, sewing isn't my thing!! 🤦🏼‍♀️But somehow I pulled it off!"

In the weeks after, she spoke with ET about why she was shocked over the viral reaction to her sewing job and why she decided to make it for her daughter, even with the knowledge that things could go horribly wrong.

"That was my first dress that I ever made," Garth shared back in June 2021. "It came out so good. I was really shocked. I didn't have a pattern or anything. I did it off of a picture she gave me."

"I mean, what moms do for their kids. I will do anything they need or ask me to do," she added. "Love my kids! I don't know what else to say."

Jennie Garth and Peter Facinelli with their three daughters, Luca (middle), Lola (bottom left) and Fiona (top right) - Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Since their divorce, Garth has remarried -- tying the knot with Dave Abrams in 2015. Facinelli is currently engaged to Lily Anne Harrison and the pair welcomed a baby boy, Jack, in September 2022.

RELATED CONTENT: