It was quite the "labor" day for Peter Facinelli and Lily Anne Harrison. The couple welcomed their first child together, with Facinelli sharing the news on Instagram in a sweet post.

"Happy 'Labor' Day @lilyanneharrison ❤️," Facinelli captioned a black-and-white image of his child's tiny fist holding his finger. "Sept 5th, 2022 🍼👶🏼."

Neither Facinelli, 48, nor Harrison, 33, have shared their child's sex or name yet. Facinelli already has three daughters with his ex-wife, Jennie Garth -- Luca, 25, Lola, 19, and Fiona 15.

Facinelli and Harrison first shared that they were expecting this past June when The Vanished actress posted a selfie showing off her baby bump.

“Not a burrito belly 💗,” she wrote at the time.

“You’re pregnant? 😳 Why didn’t you tell me?,” her fiancé jokingly commented.

The pair got engaged in December 2019 after six years of dating.

"Peter and Lily got engaged during a romantic getaway to Mexico. Both are beyond elated and are very much looking forward to all that the New Year will bring," Facinelli's rep told ET at the time.

The actor proposed to Harrison during a romantic beach side dinner at the Estrella del Mar Beach and Golf Resort, where they were staying to kick off the New Year.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennie Garth Talks Sewing Her First Dress for Her Daughter's Prom This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Lily Anne Harrison Is Pregnant Expecting Child With Peter Facinelli

Peter Facinelli Flaunts 30-Pound Weight Loss in Underwear Pic

Peter Facinelli Is Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend Lily Anne Harrison

Related Gallery