News

Peter Facinelli Shows Off 30-Pound Weight Loss in Shirtless Underwear Pic

By Rachel McRady‍
Peter Facinelli
Michael Bezjian/Getty Images for Mammoth Media Institute

Peter Facinelli is joining the group of stars using their time in quarantine to get in shape! The 46-year-old Twilight actor is loving his new body after shedding 30 pounds. 

On Tuesday he posted a sexy shirtless photo in his underwear for a good cause. 

"Hope this got your attention..." Facinelli wrote before advocating for Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. 

Facinelli encouraged other men to share their own underwear and bathing suit pics in an effort to spread awareness about prostate cancer and the importance of getting screened. 

"I know it’s a vulnerable ask... but it’s a vulnerable conversation and we need to get it started," he wrote on Instagram. "Ladies... encourage your men to do it. And to get screened. Your post and bringing awareness could save lives." 

View this post on Instagram

Hope this got your attention... September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. Today I’m launching the #NicTailorNoPants campaign in partnership with @prostatecancerfoundation sponsored by Nic Tailor Underwear to get men talking about their prostate health. To ALL the guys out there: Here is the mission: To Help spread awareness please post a selfie in your underwear or bathing suit and tag 3 other men to do the same using #NicTailorNoPants and tagging @prostatecancerfoundation. Have fun with it and make it your own. Post your pantless zoom attire, or ure Summer Swimsuit, or Risky Business it with a button down and tighty whities. I know it’s a vulnerable ask... but it’s a vulnerable conversation and we need to get it started. Ladies... encourage your men to do it. And to get screened. Your post and bringing awareness could save lives. Prostate cancer is silent and affects more than 14 million men worldwide. My own father caught it early and survived. 🙏Please Take control of your health. Get yearly checkups. Catch it early. And Let’s help support the Prostate Cancer Foundation and help end prostate cancer. 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻 I’m going to tag a bunch of friends to get the ball rolling. You just need to post your photo and tag 3 of yours. #NicTailorNoPants @rcmccall @iamadamdavenport @matthieulange @joelmichaely4real @gnhsurf @paolomascitti @kevinbrennan @kaigreene @georgekosturos @derekwarburton @dominicdevore @isaiahmustafa @lancebass @kellanlutz @mrjerryoc @miketyson @ryanseacrest

A post shared by Peter Facinelli (@peterfacinelli) on

Facinelli decided to promote prostate cancer awareness due to the fact that his father and uncle both battled the disease. 

The actor isn't just lending his voice to a good cause, he's also embracing his new look after working hard to get in shape amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. 

"Everything's kind of shut down right now and I wanted to focus on myself," Facinelli told People. "So I did a lot of meditating, a lot of reading and a lot of growing personally and just wanted to physically see if I could get as physically fit as I could."

To get in shape, Facinelli cut sugar and takeout food and made the conscious decision to eat healthier. 

"Now I feel leaner, I feel more cut, I feel I have a lot more energy," he said. 

For more quarantine transformations, watch the clip below: 

RELATED CONTENT:

Steve Kazee Shares Shirtless Pic After Losing 18 Pounds

Tia Mowry Encourages Other Moms After Losing 68 Pounds

Ayesha Curry Reveals How She Lost 35 Pounds in Quarantine

Related Gallery