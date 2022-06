The Vanished actress Lily Anne Harrison and her fiancé, Peter Facinelli, are expecting a child. On Saturday, Harrison shared the news with a hilarious post on Instagram. “Not a burrito belly 💗,” she wrote next to the selfie of her showing off her baby bump in a black, floral-print dress.

Facinelli reacted to the news in the comments. “You’re pregnant? 😳 Why didn’t you tell me?,” he wrote. The Twilight actor shared the news on his Instagram stories.

“Glowing...Can’t hardly wait to add to my “coven” With u at my side #dadjokes,” he wrote over Harrison’s post.

The couple’s baby news was met with celebration and comments from their closest friends.

“🤩🤩🤩so excited for you and @peterfacinelli LOVE this!!♥️♥️♥️,” actress Sarah Wynter wrote.

“Yessss!!!!! Can’t wait to meet this beautiful bb 🙌🙌🙌🙌 been waiting for this 📣 👏👏👏 so happy for you and @peterfacinelli ❤️❤️❤️,” DJ Lindsay Luv commented.

“WILL STILL SLATHER IN SALSA + CONSUME 😍🌯👶🏻❤️,” actress Haley Webb added.

Harrison, 33, and Facinelli, 48, got engaged in December 2019, after six years of dating. At the time, a source told ET that the romantic moment happened during a trip to Mexico.

"Peter and Lily got engaged over the holiday during a romantic getaway to Mexico. Both are beyond elated and are very much looking forward to all that the New Year will bring," Facinelli's rep told ET.

The actor proposed to Harrison during a romantic beach side dinner at the Estrella del Mar Beach and Golf Resort, where they were staying to kick off the New Year.

This is the first child for Harrison. Facinelli is father to daughters, Luca, 24, Lola, 19, and Fiona, 15, who he shares with ex-wife Jennie Garth.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Bachelor' Alum Tia Booth Pregnant With First Child

Pippa Middleton Pregnant With Third Child With Husband James Matthews

Josh Peck's Wife Paige O’Brien is Pregnant with Baby No. 2

Abby De La Rosa, Mother to Nick Cannon's Twins, Says She's Pregnant

'Sister Wives' Star Mykelti Padron Reveals She's Pregnant With Twins This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery