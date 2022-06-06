Pippa Middleton Pregnant With Third Child With Husband James Matthews
Kate Middleton Admits Prince William 'Worries' She Has Baby Fever
Prince William and Kate Middleton Go Hollywood Glam at ‘Top Gun:…
William and Harry's Royal Rift Appears Intact at Queen's Jubilee
MGK Says Love Is His Greatest Project While Discussing Wedding P…
'Bling Empire' Cast Reacts to Chèrie and Jessey Quitting Show in…
Watch Selena Gomez Take Jabs From 'Saturday Night Live' Stars Ah…
James Corden Reflects on the Importance of Knowing 'When to Go O…
Mod Sun Dishes on Working With Avril Lavigne in 'Good Mourning' …
A Look Inside the Original ‘Top Gun’ Set With Tom Cruise! (Flash…
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly on 'Secret, Special Meaning' Beh…
Morgan Wallen Credits Fatherhood With Getting His Life in Check …
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Make Billboard Music Awards Family…
'Star Wars': Watch Hayden Christensen's First Interview About An…
'The Good Doctor' Finale: Shaun Gets Ready for His Big Day With …
Watch Amber Heard's Cross Examination by Johnny Depp's Attorney
Kim Kardashian Makes Sports Illustrated Debut in String Bikini
Billboard Music Awards 2022: All the Must-See Moments
Jessica Biel on Words From Justin Timberlake That Keeps Their Ma…
Fred Savage Fired From 'The Wonder Years' Following 'Inappropria…
Pippa Middleton is pregnant again! According to multiple reports, Kate Middleton’s younger sister is expecting her third child with husband James Matthews. Pippa’s baby bump was on display on Saturday during the Party at the Palace concert.
Pippa, sporting a light green dress, was spotted resting her hands on her belly. The mother of two was joined by her husband, her brother, James Middleton, his wife, Alizée Thévenet, and her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton.
The event -- which was part of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations -- was the first time that Pippa and James have been spotted out in a public space since January. So far, the two have not confirmed their baby news, though multiple news outlets have reported.
Pippa, 38, and James, 46, tied the knot in 2017. In March 2021, the couple welcomed their second child, daughter Grace. At the time, a source told Hello! magazine, "She's perfect, everyone is overjoyed at such a happy arrival."
Pippa and James are also parents to 3-year-old son Arthur. Shortly after his birth, the writer opened up about her son. "Starting my son Arthur swimming at four months old has given him confidence and enjoyment in water," she shared inside of Waitrose Kitchen magazine.
"He's now six months old, and swimming is one of our favorite activities," she added. "The exercise helps guarantee sound daytime sleeps, and the movement has improved his digestion.”
RELATED CONTENT:
Josh Peck's Wife Paige O’Brien is Pregnant with Baby No. 2
Abby De La Rosa, Mother to Nick Cannon's Twins, Says She's Pregnant
Mandy Moore Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Taylor Goldsmith
Heidi Montag Pregnant With Baby No. 2 With Spencer Pratt
Related Gallery