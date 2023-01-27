Shopping

Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth Launch New California-Chic Home Line 'The BFF Collection'

By Lauren Gruber
tori spelling jennie garth
NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Despite the gloomy forecast, winter is coming to an end sooner than you might think. The start of spring is just two months away, which means it's time to manifest the sunnier days ahead with a little home refresh. If you're looking for some cheerful decor that won't break the bank, our beloved 90210 stars Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth have teamed up with QVC to bring you adorable home accents at affordable prices.

Shop The BFF Collection

Dubbed 'The BFF Collection', Spelling and Garth's QVC home line is inspired by the luxurious aesthetic of Beverly Hills — without the luxurious price tag. Starting at just $50, the BFF Collection has everything you need to break your home out of the winter blues. Trendy bar carts, fluffy throw blankets, elegant glassware and more in shades of blush pink, emerald green, ivory and gold are just what your home needs to welcome in the new season. 

Below, shop fashionable and functional pieces from the new BFF Collection at QVC brought to you by some of our favorite 90210 stars. For even more home decor ideas, check out our favorite cozy candles and the best home deals to shop on Amazon now.

Two Tier Foldable Acrylic Bar Cart
Two Tier Foldable Acrylic Bar Cart
QVC
Two Tier Foldable Acrylic Bar Cart

Bar carts are trending this year, and this option has two tiers for plenty of storage.

$298$271
Oversized 60" x 70" Fluffy Throw with Fringe
Oversized 60" x 70" Fluffy Throw with Fringe
QVC
Oversized 60" x 70" Fluffy Throw with Fringe

Snuggle up in a fluffy throw blanket with a fun fringe trim — available in pink and grey.

$60
18" Printed Leaf Decorative Pillow
18" Printed Leaf Decorative Pillow
QVC
18" Printed Leaf Decorative Pillow

A touch of metallic gold thread makes this printed pillow extra glamorous.

$48
Set of 2 10" & 6" Metal Hurricanes with Wax LED Candles
Set of 2 10" & 6" Metal Hurricanes with Wax LED Candles
QVC
Set of 2 10" & 6" Metal Hurricanes with Wax LED Candles

Achieve a candlelit glow sans fire hazard with a set of LED-powered hurricanes.

$98$89
Set of 2 Marble Stone Bookends with Gold Detail
Set of 2 Marble Stone Bookends with Gold Detail
QVC
Set of 2 Marble Stone Bookends with Gold Detail

This set of marble bookends will add elegance to any space.

$58
Decorative Gemstone Box with Lined Interior
Decorative Gemstone Box with Lined Interior
QVC
Decorative Gemstone Box with Lined Interior

Use this decorative gemstone box to stash jewelry, letters and more — available in black or white.

$57
20" x 15" Storage Trunk with Gold Nailhead Detail
20" x 15" Storage Trunk with Gold Nailhead Detail
QVC
20" x 15" Storage Trunk with Gold Nailhead Detail

Keep your essentials out of sight with this functional and decorative storage trunk.

$252$229
Set of 2 Large & Small Acrylic Trays w/Metal Handles
Set of 2 Large & Small Acrylic Trays w/Metal Handles
QVC
Set of 2 Large & Small Acrylic Trays w/Metal Handles

These acrylic trays keep your beverages, books and more handy.

$92$83
Set of 2 Etched Glass Jars with Gold Detail
Set of 2 Etched Glass Jars with Gold Detail
QVC
Set of 2 Etched Glass Jars with Gold Detail

These etched glass jars would look gorgeous in any bathroom for storing q-tips, cotton pads and more.

$50
Set of 2 Velvet Storage Ottomans with Gold Base
Set of 2 Velvet Storage Ottomans with Gold Base
QVC
Set of 2 Velvet Storage Ottomans with Gold Base

As pretty as they are practical, these storage ottomans also function as extra seating — especially for small spaces.

$185$149
Set of 3 Assorted Glass Apothecary Decor Jars
Set of 3 Assorted Glass Apothecary Decor Jars
QVC
Set of 3 Assorted Glass Apothecary Decor Jars

Fine hand-blown glass vessels add a decadent touch to any space. Choose between smoke grey, emerald green and rose pink.

$142$129

