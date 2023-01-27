Despite the gloomy forecast, winter is coming to an end sooner than you might think. The start of spring is just two months away, which means it's time to manifest the sunnier days ahead with a little home refresh. If you're looking for some cheerful decor that won't break the bank, our beloved 90210 stars Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth have teamed up with QVC to bring you adorable home accents at affordable prices.

Dubbed 'The BFF Collection', Spelling and Garth's QVC home line is inspired by the luxurious aesthetic of Beverly Hills — without the luxurious price tag. Starting at just $50, the BFF Collection has everything you need to break your home out of the winter blues. Trendy bar carts, fluffy throw blankets, elegant glassware and more in shades of blush pink, emerald green, ivory and gold are just what your home needs to welcome in the new season.

Below, shop fashionable and functional pieces from the new BFF Collection at QVC brought to you by some of our favorite 90210 stars. For even more home decor ideas, check out our favorite cozy candles and the best home deals to shop on Amazon now.

