Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth Launch New California-Chic Home Line 'The BFF Collection'
Despite the gloomy forecast, winter is coming to an end sooner than you might think. The start of spring is just two months away, which means it's time to manifest the sunnier days ahead with a little home refresh. If you're looking for some cheerful decor that won't break the bank, our beloved 90210 stars Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth have teamed up with QVC to bring you adorable home accents at affordable prices.
Dubbed 'The BFF Collection', Spelling and Garth's QVC home line is inspired by the luxurious aesthetic of Beverly Hills — without the luxurious price tag. Starting at just $50, the BFF Collection has everything you need to break your home out of the winter blues. Trendy bar carts, fluffy throw blankets, elegant glassware and more in shades of blush pink, emerald green, ivory and gold are just what your home needs to welcome in the new season.
Below, shop fashionable and functional pieces from the new BFF Collection at QVC brought to you by some of our favorite 90210 stars. For even more home decor ideas, check out our favorite cozy candles and the best home deals to shop on Amazon now.
Bar carts are trending this year, and this option has two tiers for plenty of storage.
Snuggle up in a fluffy throw blanket with a fun fringe trim — available in pink and grey.
A touch of metallic gold thread makes this printed pillow extra glamorous.
Achieve a candlelit glow sans fire hazard with a set of LED-powered hurricanes.
This set of marble bookends will add elegance to any space.
Use this decorative gemstone box to stash jewelry, letters and more — available in black or white.
Keep your essentials out of sight with this functional and decorative storage trunk.
These acrylic trays keep your beverages, books and more handy.
These etched glass jars would look gorgeous in any bathroom for storing q-tips, cotton pads and more.
As pretty as they are practical, these storage ottomans also function as extra seating — especially for small spaces.
Fine hand-blown glass vessels add a decadent touch to any space. Choose between smoke grey, emerald green and rose pink.
