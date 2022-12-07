As bars were shut down and we were forced to spend more time in our homes, it's not surprising that the bar cart was one of the biggest home trends to resurface during the pandemic — and it's here to stay for New Years Eve 2023 celebrations and beyond. A quick TikTok search will show you plenty of ways to style your cart, but we're here to tell you which bar carts, cocktail glasses and accessories are worth shopping this year.

Born after the 1920s prohibition era, the cocktail cart was a symbol of luxury and indulgence reaching peak popularity during the 1950s, according to Hunker. Classic films such as High Society as well as the more contemporary TV show Mad Men frequently used the bar cart as a prop, further popularizing the style. Now, they lend an old-world touch of glamour to any space, in line with the resurgence of midcentury design.

To help you build the at-home bar of your dreams, we've rounded up the best bar carts to shop at every price point — whether you're looking to save or splurge. Plus, we found some seriously stunning glassware and bar accessories to deck out your cart or gift to the cocktail connoisseur in your life. For all your booze needs, check out our favorite celebrity-led alcohol brands to gift this year. Cheers!

Best Bar Carts of 2022

George Oliver Emer Wooden Bar Cart Wayfair George Oliver Emer Wooden Bar Cart "My absolute favorite new piece for my kitchen!" raved a five-star reviewer about this elegant wood and iron cart. "The bar cart really brings the room together and it was the easiest set up I have ever gone through to put together." $190 $154 Shop Now

Best Glassware of 2022

Best Bar Accessories of 2022

