The Best Bar Carts of 2022 and Everything You Need to Stock Them: Cocktail Glasses, Art Prints and More
As bars were shut down and we were forced to spend more time in our homes, it's not surprising that the bar cart was one of the biggest home trends to resurface during the pandemic — and it's here to stay for New Years Eve 2023 celebrations and beyond. A quick TikTok search will show you plenty of ways to style your cart, but we're here to tell you which bar carts, cocktail glasses and accessories are worth shopping this year.
Born after the 1920s prohibition era, the cocktail cart was a symbol of luxury and indulgence reaching peak popularity during the 1950s, according to Hunker. Classic films such as High Society as well as the more contemporary TV show Mad Men frequently used the bar cart as a prop, further popularizing the style. Now, they lend an old-world touch of glamour to any space, in line with the resurgence of midcentury design.
To help you build the at-home bar of your dreams, we've rounded up the best bar carts to shop at every price point — whether you're looking to save or splurge. Plus, we found some seriously stunning glassware and bar accessories to deck out your cart or gift to the cocktail connoisseur in your life. For all your booze needs, check out our favorite celebrity-led alcohol brands to gift this year. Cheers!
Best Bar Carts of 2022
This vintage-inspired gold bar cart is on sale for over 50% off right now, complete with elegant mirrored shelves and lockable wheels.
"My absolute favorite new piece for my kitchen!" raved a five-star reviewer about this elegant wood and iron cart. "The bar cart really brings the room together and it was the easiest set up I have ever gone through to put together."
If you're willing to splurge on an investment piece, this gorgeous option from West Elm has plenty of storage with antique brass, woodgrain and lacquer finishes.
A budget-friendly option at under $50, this bar cart has plenty of hooks and wine racks to store your favorite glasses and bottles.
Give your home a touch of old-world glamour with a gold bar cart, complete with a wine rack and glass hanging rack.
Best Glassware of 2022
Your margaritas will taste even better sipped out of these recycled glasses with a subtle iridescent finish.
Choose between peach, blue or pink for this set of four multicolored coupe glasses.
For the cocktail connoisseur, Estelle Colored Glass' selection of hand-blown glassware comes in so many stunning colors, including this sophisticated smokey amber.
Champagne toasts taste even better sipped out of these multicolored flutes.
We're loving the subtle art deco vibes coming from these gold-rimmed wine glasses with vertical stripes.
Best Bar Accessories of 2022
Stir up a perfectly diluted martini or old fashioned with this vintage-inspired set, including a crystal mixing glass, bar spoon, shot measure and strainer.
This book of cocktail recipes doubles as bar cart decor.
No bar cart is complete without a beautiful set of cocktail maker tools. This luxe gunmetal four-piece set is a bestseller at Williams Sonoma — also available in gold, silver and copper.
Hang these retro cocktail prints above your bar cart to really tie your space together.
Inspire their inner mixologist with this trio of cocktail syrups made with real juice: cucumber mint, grapefruit jalapeño, and pineapple basil.
