Jennie Garth knows exactly how to handle her harshest critics!



On Monday, the 46-year-old posted a joint selfie featuring herself and her Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Tori Spelling in Tel Aviv with Castro Fashion. While many fans adored seeing the reunion, the post also managed to incite the ire of trolls, who took over the image’s comment section.



"Omg! You seem so fake!" wrote one critic. However, Garth was quick to offer a hilarious response, writing, "Nope, I’m human."



Another critic wrote: "Omg what happened to your faces." Yet again, she stayed positive, writing back, "Ha you’re amazing," along with a kissy-face emoji.

This response appears to have surprised the hater, who offered an apology afterward, writing, "Didn't mean to offend u... i just cant believe how fast time flies... anyway All the best."

Yet another commenter managed to both compliment her AND insult her with one response!



"Oh Jennie! You are beautiful & don’t need all that Botox. Sadly you’re unrecognizable here!" To which Garth answered, "Thank you?"

However, some did wholeheartedly come to her defense and got recognized for it.



One fan wrote: "You know, some of our favorite people who we looked up to growing up are kind enough to share their lives with us and all you people can do is get on here and put them down. I’m disgusted really. They don’t have to share anything with us. They do it because they want to interact with their FANS. And then to see all these disgusting and negative comments. If you people don’t like their faces or them then why are you following and commenting on their damn Instagram pages. Get a life."

Garth’s response? Another kissy-face emoji.

And this isn't the first time she has taken criticism online in stride. Following the death of longtime friend and co-star Luke Perry, Garth remained silent on social media, instead sharing a photo of her three daughters to celebrate International Women's Day. When followers attacked her for not paying tribute to Perry, she offered a powerful response in the comment section.

"Hey everyone … I chose to post a pic of my girls today. Because they are my life. Because today is a day to celebrate all women," she wrote. "It took a lot for me to want to celebrate anything. I thought about it and I know that’s the way my dear friend would have wanted it."

"His kids were his life. And anyone who knew him knows that and knows he didn’t give a f*#k about social media. So please don’t assume or judge or make rude comments. That’s really uncool," she concluded. "Sincerely, Jennie.”

