Jennie Garth is grieving in her own way.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star clapped back at fans on Instagram after she was criticized for posting a photo of her daughters on Friday and not sharing a tribute to her late co-star, Luke Perry. The actor died on Monday after suffering a massive stroke.

Friday's post marked Garth's return to Instagram after Perry's death. "These women 💙💜❤️ #internationalwomensday #sisters," she wrote alongside the snap of Luca, 21, Lola, 16, and Fiona, 12, whom she shares with ex-husband Peter Facinelli.

Critics quickly questioned Garth's lack of a statement about Perry, prompting the actress to defend herself in the comments.

“Hey everyone … I chose to post a pic of my girls today. Because they are my life. Because today is a day to celebrate all women,” Garth wrote. “It took a lot for me to want to celebrate anything. I thought about it and I know that’s the way my dear friend would have wanted it.”

“His kids were his life. And anyone who knew him knows that and knows he didn’t give a f*#k about social media. So please don’t assume or judge or make rude comments. That’s really uncool," she concluded. Sincerely, Jennie.”

Perry's 90210 co-stars are all processing Perry's death. On Instagram on Thursday, Jason Priestley admitted that it took him days to find the words to say about his late friend.

"It’s taken me a couple of days to figure out how to write this... My dear friend of 29 years, Luke Perry, was one of those truly special people who really cared," Priestley wrote. "Luke was not only a star, he was an incredibly bright light that was extinguished far too soon... and that is why I, and so many others, are in so much pain today."

