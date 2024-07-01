Jennie Garth is rebuilding her friendship with her ex-husband, Peter Facinelli, after the pair were on the outs for years following their divorce.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 52, recently opened up about the status of her relationship with the Nurse Jackie actor, 50, during a new episode of her I Choose Me podcast, released on Sunday.

"Guys, we are officially friends now," Garth said, explaining how far they've come since the pair spoke about their divorce on a previous episode of her podcast earlier in June.

In fact, Garth said things have apparently improved between them so much that he "even unblocked me from Instagram!"

Jennie Garth and Peter Facinelli at the premiere of 'The Twilight Saga: Eclipse' at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on June 24, 2010. - Getty Images

"I'd been blocked on his socials for so long that I [quit] caring years ago... but now I'm unblocked, you guys. That's big news," Garth explained.

Garth and Facinelli first met while shooting the 1996 TV movie An Unfinished Affair, and wound up tying the knot in 2001. However, Facinelli filed for divorce in March 2012, three months after the pair first separated.

The couple share three daughters -- Luca, 27, Lola, 21, and Fiona, 17 -- but their initial split was somewhat contentious as they battled over custody issues and attempted to work on co-parenting.

Jennie Garth and Peter Facinelli enjoy a day at Disneyland with their three kids in January 2011. - Paul Hiffmeyer/Disney via Getty Images

Now, however, it seems the pair have found a way to move forward in their friendship. Facinelli even invited Garth to a very special occasion.

"He invited me to his son, Jack's, christening," said Garth, referring to Facinelli's 1-year-old son, whom he shares with fiancée Lily Anne Harrison. "And this week -- get ready for it -- we are all gonna be going on a boat together, with the whole family!"

After her divorce from Facinelli, Garth met actor Dave Abrams on a blind date and the pair subsequently tied the knot in July 2015.

In early June, Garth and Facinelli sat down for a candid chat about their relationship, and the actor reflected on their whirlwind romance.

Jennie Garth and Peter Facinelli attend the 2010 Boys and Girls Clubs of America's Chairman's Gala at The Waldorf Astoria on June 2, 2010 in New York City. - Gary Gershoff/WireImage

"We came together very fast, very furious, and very quick and I remember thinking, 'Well, let's move in together and see how it goes,' and it just went," Facinelli recalled of their romance. "Five years went by, and I thought, 'Well, we should get married.' Then we got married and had another kid. It was almost like an arranged marriage in a way and things seemed well. We had disagreements here and there, but I think we were really young."

"I didn't have a sense of who I was, and so I was just trying to be all these things for other people," Facinelli explained. "When that fell apart, it took me time to try to get in touch with me."

Repeating the sentiment that it felt like they had "an arranged marriage," Facinelli added, "I loved you and we had this beautiful family from the outside, but I hadn't developed who I was. So how you could you love me? I didn't know me."

For more on Garth and Facinelli's recent reunion on her podcast and their candid reflections on their split, check out the video below.

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: