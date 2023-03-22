Jennifer Aniston Dishes on Hanging Out at Cher's House in High School

Some high school experiences are just downright awesome. Jennifer Aniston's, for example, included frequently hanging out at Cher's lavish abode.

The Morning Show star sat down for a chat on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Wednesday and explained how she got the chance to spend so much time at the Oscar-winner's home before Aniston was ever famous herself.

"Well I went to high school with Chaz [Bono] and amongst our group of, our gaggle, we would always go to her house because it was nice. It was Cher!" said Aniston, referring to the singer's son, whose father is the late singer Sonny Bono. Aniston and Bono both attended the famous Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School in New York City.

"It was just wild and wonderful cause we didn't really know Cher," the actress recalled. "We were little kids in high school, though I guess you understand a little bit at that point. It was just fun to be able to hang out with Cher."

Thinking back about the house -- which neighbored the home of Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards -- Aniston recalled how it had "beautiful windows." It also was replete with tasty snacks, which Aniston admitted to enjoying frequently.

"She seems to think I ate it all... She would always go, 'Yeah, you ate me out of house and home,'" Aniston explained. "I was like, 'How was I the only one partaking in the cold cuts!'"

As it turns out, Cher isn't the only superstar she spent time with before making it big. The Friends alum sat down with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday's Tonight Show and opened up about her first chance meeting with longtime friend Adam Sandler.

"[We've been friends for] over 30 years," Aniston shared of Sandler. "We met at Jerry's Deli on Ventura Boulevard when we were 20 and 22."

That random encounter led to a long and happy friendship -- which also saw the pair starring opposite one another in three films, including Just Go With It, Murder Mystery, and the forthcoming sequel Murder Mystery 2, which hits Netflix on Mar. 24.

