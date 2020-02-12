Jennifer Aniston spent her 51st birthday with her closest gal-pals.

The actress was snapped at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood on Tuesday night -- a frequent hangout spot for Aniston -- with her friends in attendance. Courteney Cox and jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer were photographed leaving the venue holding hands.

Last year, Aniston celebrated her 50th birthday at the Sunset Tower Hotel, though it was a much bigger affair. The star-studded bash was attended by her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, as well as George and Amal Clooney, Reese Witherspoon, Gwyneth Paltrow, Robert Downey Jr., Ellen DeGeneres, Katy Perry and more.

Aniston got plenty of birthday greetings on her birthday on Tuesday, including from her ex-husband, Justin Theroux.

"Grabbing 2020 & another year just like...," the 48-year-old actor shared on his Instagram Stories, along with a black-and-white pic of Aniston. "Happy Birthday B ❤️"

While Aniston didn't acknowledge Theroux directly, she did thank all her "sweet friends" for all the well-wishes she received.

Meanwhile, in a new interview with Sandra Bullock for Interview magazine, Aniston talked about how she envisions the future and said it includes children.

"What is it that you haven’t done yet that you are looking forward to doing?" Bullock asks. "Is it on a work level? Is it on a spiritual evolvement level? Is it all of the above?"

"My gut reaction was to say all of the above," Aniston responds. "It's not so much what I see myself doing, but it's more like a little screenshot in my brain, where I hear the ocean, I see the ocean, I hear laughter, I see kids running, I hear ice in a glass, I smell food being cooked. That's the joyous snapshot in my head."

