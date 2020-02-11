As she marks her 51st birthday on Tuesday, Jennifer Aniston is sharing her hopes for the future and how she envisions “laughter” and “kids running” in the years ahead.

During a fun chat with her longtime pal, Sandra Bullock, for Interview magazine, Aniston opens up about her life and contemplates the dreams she still holds.

“What is it that you haven’t done yet that you are looking forward to doing?” Bullock asks. “Is it on a work level? Is it on a spiritual evolvement level? Is it all of the above?”

“My gut reaction was to say all of the above,” Aniston responds. “It’s not so much what I see myself doing, but it’s more like a little screenshot in my brain, where I hear the ocean, I see the ocean, I hear laughter, I see kids running, I hear ice in a glass, I smell food being cooked. That’s the joyous snapshot in my head.”

While Aniston was previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000-2005 and Justin Theroux from 2015-2017, and has dated a string of other stars, she has never had children and is frequently questioned about whether she holds out hope for parenting.

In 2016, she voiced her concern at the pressure faced by women to become mothers. "We're seeing women through that very narrow lens," Aniston told ITV’s Lorraine. "If we don't have a baby or a white picket fence or a husband, then we're useless. We're aren't living up to our purpose. It's shocking to me that we are not changing the conversation.”

Aniston later indicated that she wasn’t ruling out the possibility of starting a family following her split from Theroux.

"Who knows what the future holds in terms of a child and a partnership -- how that child comes in…or doesn't?" she told Elle in 2018. "And, now with science and miracles, we can do things at different times than we used to be able to."

"We live in a society that messages women: By this age, you should be married; by this age, you should have children," she added. "That's a fairy tale. That's the mold we're slowly trying to break out of."

