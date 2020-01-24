Jennifer Aniston is sharing a couple of her firsts!

The 50-year-old actress guest hosts The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday and joins Will Ferrell for a game of "Burning Questions."

While Ferrell blanks on the name of the girl with whom he shared his first kiss with -- "Abby? Gabby? I'll split the difference." -- Aniston has no problems recalling her first smooch.

"Mine was with a young man named Christian," she says.

As for their first celebrity crushes, Ferrell taps Erin Moran's Happy Days character Joanie, while Aniston quickly blurts out, "Shaun Cassidy!"

Ferrell and Aniston both go on to agree that scuba diving is something they'll never try again, with the actress explaining, "I don't need to live under there." Aniston could feel that way because her now ex-husband, Justin Theroux, nearly died while scuba diving during their honeymoon in Bora Bora.

Ferrell continues the game by sharing that the craziest rumor he's heard about himself is that he died in a hang gliding accident, while Aniston simply quips, "I don't have time for this."

Aniston's reveals, particularly her first kiss and first celebrity crush answers, come shortly after her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, told W Magazine that he's "always had crushes," before recalling his own first kiss.

"It was in her garage. Fourth grade. She was one street over, and I ran home afterward," he shared. "I was pretty excited, titillated as fourth graders get. It was kind of planned, it was kind of set up -- OK, we're going to meet here, we're going to do this."

"The anticipation was a bit nerve-wracking," Pitt added. "Got there, did the deal, and somehow, I just remember running home. It was just too much."

Chatter about Aniston and Pitt recently picked up thanks to their reunion at the SAG Awards. When ET spoke with the Morning Show actress at the award show she called the interest surrounding herself and Pitt, who she was married to from 2000 to 2005, "hysterical."

"But what else are they going to talk about?" she questioned.

Pitt shared similar sentiments while speaking with ET's Keltie Knight at the 35th Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

"I don't know. I'm blissfully naïve and I'm gonna stay that way," he said of the fan response to their reunion.

Watch the video below for more on the former couple's reunion.

