Jennifer Aniston Kisses Courteney Cox in Birthday Tribute

Courteney Cox is getting some birthday love from her friends! On Thursday, the actress turned 59, and Jennifer Aniston made sure to mark the milestone on Instagram.

In honor of Cox's big day, Aniston, 54, posted several throwback pics, including one of her and her pal kissing on the lips. Aniston, who played Rachel Green on Friends, also shared short clips of bloopers from the sitcom and a more recent shot with the actress behind Monica Geller in her post.

"I'd like to take a moment and wish my dearest CC the happiest of birthdays," Aniston captioned her post. "If you've been lucky enough to know her, you know how incredible she is. The biggest heart and most generous of humans. I love you, Cox-N-Hammer! Happy Birthday."

Celebs including Jonathan Van Ness, Chelsea Handler and Jessie James Decker chimed in with their own birthday wishes for Cox in the comments section of Aniston's post.

It's a big week for Cox, who celebrated her daughter Coco's 19th birthday earlier this week. In her Instagram post, the proud mom, who shares the teen with her ex, David Arquette, shared a recent pic of her hugging Coco and a throwback shot of her daughter as a child.

"Happy Birthday Cocolicious!" Cox wrote alongside the pics. "I love you and your sweet, caring, sensitive, spicy, original, salty, witty, beautiful heart."

