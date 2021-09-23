Jennifer Aniston Reveals the Funny Way She Learned About the David Schwimmer Dating Rumors
Jennifer Aniston Responds to David Schwimmer Dating Rumors (Excl…
‘The Morning Show’ Sneak Peek: Watch What Happened Right After T…
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon Reflect on Filming 'Frien…
Jen Aniston and Reese Witherspoon Talk Julianna Margulies Joinin…
Reese Witherspoon Shares an Update on 'Legally Blonde 3' (Exclus…
Drew Barrymore Teases Her Show’s Season 2 Premiere With Jennifer…
Pierce Brosnan Reacts to Regé-Jean Page 'James Bond' Rumors (Exc…
Jana Kramer Talks New Music and Dating After Divorce (Exclusive)
Kristen Bell Responds to Backlash After Controversial Bathing De…
Al Roker Responds to Criticism Over Hurricane Ida Coverage
What 'Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn Thinks of Jason Oppenheim…
Emmys 2021: Jennifer Coolidge Talks ‘White Lotus’ and ‘Legally B…
Met Gala 2021: Jennifer Lopez Rocks the Red Carpet Solo Without …
Cat Cohen and Brian Muller Are Living a Millennial Rom-Com in 'D…
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Plan to Spend the Holidays Togeth…
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Ready to Become One Blended Famil…
Kenan Thompson Confirms He's Returning to ‘SNL’ (Exclusive)
‘Money Heist': Pedro Alonso Reacts to Final Season (Exclusive)
Vanessa Lachey Reveals Husband Nick’s Reaction to Moving Their F…
Jennifer Aniston doesn't keep up with the rumors about herself, so much so that when stories came out that she was dating her Friends co-star, David Schwimmer, over the summer, she wasn't even aware.
The 52-year-old Morning Show star spoke to Marie Claire Australia about how she first found out about the reports.
Calling the rumors "really funny," Aniston added, “I was just saying, ‘I hadn’t heard a word of this.’ Honestly. I was getting a couple of texts from people saying, ‘I thought you were on a break, LOL.’ And I kept saying, ‘What are you talking about?’ And then I went online to see what was happening and I was like, ‘That is the funniest rumor that I never heard that got shot down in the quickest amount of time.’”
Aniston recently opened up to ET's Rachel Smith about her reaction to the rumors during a junket for season 2 of The Morning Show.
"That was bizarre. I could not believe that, actually. Like, really? That's my brother," Aniston told ET. "But I understand it, though. It just shows you how hopeful people are for fantasies, for dreams to come true."
Reps for both Aniston and Schwimmer, 54, have denied the rumors, which circulated after the co-stars confirmed that they had crushes on one another while portraying Rachel Green and Ross Gellar on Friends.
"The first season, we-- I had a major crush on Jen," Schwimmer said during the HBO Max reunion. Aniston replied, "It was reciprocated."
"At some point, we were both crushing hard on each other," Schwimmer continued. "But it was like two ships passing, because one of us was always in a relationship. And we never crossed that boundary. We respected that."
RELATED CONTENT:
Jennifer Aniston Responds to David Schwimmer Dating Rumors
Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer React to Romance Rumors
David Schwimmer Posts Behind-the-Scenes Pics of the 'Friends' Reunion