Jennifer Aniston doesn't keep up with the rumors about herself, so much so that when stories came out that she was dating her Friends co-star, David Schwimmer, over the summer, she wasn't even aware.

The 52-year-old Morning Show star spoke to Marie Claire Australia about how she first found out about the reports.

Calling the rumors "really funny," Aniston added, “I was just saying, ‘I hadn’t heard a word of this.’ Honestly. I was getting a couple of texts from people saying, ‘I thought you were on a break, LOL.’ And I kept saying, ‘What are you talking about?’ And then I went online to see what was happening and I was like, ‘That is the funniest rumor that I never heard that got shot down in the quickest amount of time.’”

Aniston recently opened up to ET's Rachel Smith about her reaction to the rumors during a junket for season 2 of The Morning Show.

"That was bizarre. I could not believe that, actually. Like, really? That's my brother," Aniston told ET. "But I understand it, though. It just shows you how hopeful people are for fantasies, for dreams to come true."

Reps for both Aniston and Schwimmer, 54, have denied the rumors, which circulated after the co-stars confirmed that they had crushes on one another while portraying Rachel Green and Ross Gellar on Friends.

"The first season, we-- I had a major crush on Jen," Schwimmer said during the HBO Max reunion. Aniston replied, "It was reciprocated."

"At some point, we were both crushing hard on each other," Schwimmer continued. "But it was like two ships passing, because one of us was always in a relationship. And we never crossed that boundary. We respected that."

RELATED CONTENT:

'Friends' Reunion: Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Admit Real Life Crushes on Each Other This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Jennifer Aniston Responds to David Schwimmer Dating Rumors

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer React to Romance Rumors

David Schwimmer Posts Behind-the-Scenes Pics of the 'Friends' Reunion

Related Gallery