Jennifer Garner is the epitome of sophistication.

The red carpet at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Grants Banquet at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Thursday was filled with chic and classy ensembles from Hollywood's finest.

Among them was the 46-year-old Peppermint star who wowed in a sleeveless black mini dress that perfectly showed off her tanned and toned arms and legs. The brunette beauty paired her sleek sheath dress with black pointed toe heels, diamond earrings and rings. Looking absolutely glowing, Garner kept her hair down in tousled curls and her makeup consisted of bronze eyeshadow and a nude lip.

Also looking absolutely divine wasCharlize Theronin a low-cut black frock that featured a silk oversized bow on the front and a pleated hemline. The stunning actress rocked gold and diamond necklaces, turquoise rings, and small earrings.

Both Regina King and Dakota Fanning arrived to the banquet in brunt orange pieces. The 47-year-old actress looked smashing in a strapless structured sheath dress that perfectly highlighted her toned arms. To get her fit figure, King joked to ET's Nischelle Turner that she does "1,500 squats" with her trainer. "Not everybody is built the same, not everyone needs to do 1,500 squats," she shared about what works for her body.

Meanwhile, ET caught up with Fanning, 24, at the event where she reminisced about one of her first times walking the red carpet at the I Am Sam premiere when she was only 7 years old. "I just remember the overwhelming, excitement of being on a red carpet," she shared. "And being so small and just looking up constantly, and feeling like it was very special and this feeling would never really get old. And it hasn't!"

Lena Waithe also rocked a classic suit, opting for a burgundy shade and baby blue button-up shirt to add a bit of color. The 34-year-old The Chi creator was rocking a new clean-shaven haircut, which Waithe explained to ET that she had been thinking about cutting off her hair for a very long time.

"I'd been thinking about it a lot. I was like, I know I've obviously been in the public eye, people associate those locks with me," she explained. "But…There was a part of it that I felt like I was holding onto. It was a piece of femininity that I think made people feel comfortable about who I am in the world. And I was like, 'No, I'm gonna take it off and still be who I am.' If it makes you uncomfortable, so be it. But this is what I'm giving you. No makeup, a haircut, and a suit."

Other standout ladies who knocked it out of the park at the HFPA event were Amber Heard in a multi-colored long-sleeve mini, as well as Joey King in a tuxedo-inspired white frock by Alessandra Rich.

Connie Britton opted for an elegant black number, which she paired with cheetah print heels

Cynthia Erivo was a total knockout in a strapless black and navy body-hugging design that featured floral sequin designs.

Laura Harrier went with a stylish Louis Vuitton ensemble that included black trousers with a silver-black-and-orange checkered top.

