Jennifer Garner's not a regular mom... oh wait, maybe she is!

The 47-year-old actress kept it real on Instagram on Wednesday while dropping one of her three kids -- Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7 -- off at the bus stop.

"She barely made the bus on time, but at least her mother kept it classy. 🙌🏻🌟👵🏻," Garner captioned a photo of herself standing outside in slippers and a monogrammed navy robe.

The star is holding a mug and grinning with wet hair.

Lena Dunham commented on the post, "'It me' as the kids once said."

Garner is known for her lighthearted attitude toward Instagram. For Halloween, she shared a video of herself dressed as a mailbox after she encouraged students in a commencement address to "go funny over sexy."

For more from the Alias star, watch the clip below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Garner Surprises Crowd By Singing at Save the Children's Centennial Celebration Embed Code Restart

Jennifer Garner Has the Best Funny Not Sexy Halloween Costume: Watch!

Why Jennifer Garner Won't Let 13-Year-Old Daughter Violet Join Instagram

Jennifer Garner’s Kid Films Her Crying During 'Sound of Music' Screening

Related Gallery