Jennifer Garner has an important message this Halloween -- always go funny!

The 47-year-old mother of three shared a silly clip on her Instagram page of herself giving a commencement address at Denison University, in which she shares her Halloween wisdom.

"When it comes to Halloween costumes, go funny over sexy, why would you dress like a flirty nurse when you could be a mailbox?" she tells the students in the crowd.

Garner's Instagram clip then cuts to her heading out her front door dressed like a mailbox, set to the "Monster Mash."

"Live your truth, people. Happy Halloween. 🎃," Garner captioned the clip.

Her celebrity pal, Reese Witherspoon, agreed with the advice, commenting, "Funny over sexy. Every time. For the win !" And comedian Chelsea Handler added, "You’re so cute. I love you the mostest."

But mailbox wasn't Garner's only costume for fright night. She also dressed up as a vampire and posted a video of herself removing her heavy makeup as a fake ad for makeup-removing wipes.

