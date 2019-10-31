Nothing brings two people together like... Halloween?

Meghan McCain and Joy Behar have done their fair share of arguing onThe Viewthis week, but they were in full agreement when it came to what to dress up as this Halloween; as the pair sported matching costumes on Monday's episode of the morning talk show. The two wore matching dresses as the twins from The Shining, complete with white tights, similar shoes, a brown wig and a bow in their hair.

"Come play with us.... #Halloween2019 #eviltwins #TheShining," McCain captioned a pic of their looks on Instagram. Also seen in the snap is Sunny Hostin, who dressed as Pennywise.

Completing the co-hosts Stephen King-inspired outfits were Abby Huntsman as Carrie, and Whoopi Goldberg as Church, the cat from Pet Sematary.

It was just two days earlier that McCain and Behar engaged in a heated discussion on The View, when the women were speaking about a military officer that was asked to testify about President Donald Trump's Ukraine phone call. McCain and Behar's back-and-forth turned into a screaming match, with Goldberg getting involved.

"This show has always had the ability to have different points of view, which we respect around the table," Goldberg said. "When we talk to each other, we also exhibit respect. So, when I’m saying to you, 'Hold up, because we’re not hearing each other,' I’m not trying to cut you off, I’m trying to get you heard."

See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain Have Another Awkward Exchange on 'The View': 'Whoopi Gets to Do Her Job'

Whoopi Goldberg Asks Meghan McCain to 'Respect' Her 'View' Co-Hosts

Whoopi Goldberg Addresses Misconceptions About Meghan McCain and Joy Behar's Relationship on 'The View'

Related Gallery