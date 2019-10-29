Tensions were high once again on The View.

When the ladies got on the topic of a military officer asked to testify about President Donald Trump's Ukraine call, it quickly turned into a screaming match between co-hosts Meghan McCain and Joy Behar. In an attempt to calm the situation, Whoopi Goldberg stepped in, which caused even more pushback from McCain.

"Everybody take a breath," Goldberg says as McCain continues to talk. "Hold on, let me just finish. What I’m saying... everybody has something to say at the table. We really do want to hear from everybody."

"But we're starting to do that thing," Goldberg explains before McCain cuts in, saying, "I don’t know what that means, this thing?"

"It means you are talking over each other," Goldberg responds, to which McCain snaps back, "Well, it's The View."

Remaining calm, Goldberg notes that she's just trying to make sure everyone's voice gets heard. "It is The View, let me tell you something about The View. This show has always had the ability to have different points of view, which we respect around the table," she tells her co-host. "When we talk to each other, we also exhibit respect. So, when I’m saying to you, 'Hold up, because we’re not hearing each other,' I’m not trying to cut you off, I’m trying to get you heard."

Acknowledging what Goldberg is saying, McCain notes, "I don’t think you’re trying to cut me off but..."

Goldberg then has to cut her off, telling viewers, "But that’s what you’re doing right now, we’ll be back!"

In an exclusive interview with ET at the start of this season, McCain shared what it's like being the only conservative voice on the panel of The View.

"I try to just remind myself that I'm representing 50% of the country," she said at the time. "I'm representing a bunch of women even though I only have one chair, and it's really important."

"Some days are really smooth and some days are Jeanine Pirro," McCain continued, referring to an explosive exchange between the Fox News host and Goldberg during Pirro's appearance on the show last year. "It just depends on what the day is."

Last week, Goldberg addressed speculation that McCain and Behar do not get along off camera. "Listen, if they didn't like each other, they would not be on TV together, I'm just sort of saying," she said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. "I don't really think about their relationship. I'm actually thinking strictly about myself."

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET, 10 a.m PT/CT on ABC.

ET also spoke with McCain and Behar about their relationship on and off camera. Check out our exclusive interviews with the co-hosts:

