Whoopi Goldberg isn't concerned about her fellow View co-hosts Meghan McCain and Joy Behar's sometimes tense relationship.

Goldberg appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday, where a fan called in to ask what the biggest misconception viewers have about 35-year-old McCain and 77-year-old Behar's relationship. McCain and Behar sometimes clash on-camera due to their differing opinions on political topics, leading some to speculate that they may not get along off-camera as well.

"I don't know, I don't think about it," Goldberg said when asked, before stressing that the two do in fact get along in real life.

"No, listen, if they didn't like each other, they would not be on TV together, I'm just sort of saying," she noted. "I don't really think about their relationship. I'm actually thinking strictly about myself."

ET spoke with both McCain and Behar last month on the set of The View in New York City, where the two addressed all the feud rumors.

"Of all the people backstage, we actually get along the best," McCain shared. "Because we always want to watch news after and still talk about it."

Behar added, "Yeah, it's true."

McCain also explained why it's important for her to be a conservative voice on The View.

"Sometimes I'm calm, sometimes I'm not," she said bluntly. "I mean, people that watch the show know that. I try to just remind myself that I'm representing 50 percent of the country. I'm representing a bunch of women even though I only have one chair and it's really important."

Earlier this month, McCain wished Behar a happy birthday on Instagram, joking that she was her favorite "sparring partner."

"Happy Birthday to my favorite sparring partner and true TV icon, ‪@JoyVBehar," McCain wrote. "You make me laugh every single day and never back down from your principles. I am lucky to know you and call you a friend! ♥️🇺🇸"

For more, watch the video below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan McCain Explains Walking Off ‘The View’ Set, Says Pamela Anderson Used Her for Fame

Meghan McCain and Pamela Anderson Feud Over Politics on 'The View'

Meghan McCain Talks Representing Conservatives on 'The View,' Calls Elisabeth Hasselbeck an 'Icon' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery