Meghan McCain is not backing down!

The 34-year-old co-host of The View has made headlines several times recently for feuding with guests on the talk show.

On Tuesday’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, McCain opened up about two recent sparing matches with guests Ana Navarro and Pamela Anderson.

“I just want to say the walking off footage, we are told by producers to leave the table if it’s too heated,” McCain says of leaving the table last week during a fight with Navarro. “And I get touched up backstage with my makeup. So that’s what I was doing, and I’ve done that many times over the years so I don’t know why this particular time…"

McCain also slammed Anderson, whom she fought with over the 52-year-old actress' friendship with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

“I will say I was a big fan of hers growing up. I actually gave her final Playboy as a gift to my husband because he had a crush on her growing up and I was really disappointed with how it went,” McCain says of Anderson.

The conservative TV personality went on to accuse Anderson of using her to make headlines.

“[The View co-host] Joy Behar actually gave me some really amazing advice that I need to stop helping people get famous that are having a hard time, or get publicity,” she said. “Because getting in a fight with me is a really good way to get on the front lines. But I stand by everything I said. I think the message she’s giving is incredibly dangerous, in terms of Julian Assange and cyberterrorism.”

As for The View’s audience, whom McCain has regularly called out, she goes on to note that she doesn’t appreciate her treatment from those in the studio.

“I will say the audience is extremely combative, and it’s nice to be in a positive audience,” she tells the WWHL crowd. “The booing and the heckling is a lot every day, and I’m paid at The View, I’m paid to give a different view. So I’d like us all when people come to roll it back because, again, I’m just trying do a very complicated job.”

McCain recently spoke to ET’s Keltie Knight about why she’s not afraid to get heated on The View.

“I think that’s why people like the show. They know it’s not scripted and they know we’re not being phony and I’m not trying to placate to an audience,” she told ET. “I always say we’re like the only show that [talks] about J.Lo and A-Rod and North Korea in the same show, and I think that’s important."

