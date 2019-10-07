It was a day of celebrating on The View!

Joy Behar turned 77 on Monday and received lots of love from her ABC family, including her co-host, Meghan McCain. While these two disagree from time to time during "Hot Topics," McCain was eager to praise Behar on her special day.

"Happy Birthday to my favorite sparring partner and true TV icon, ⁦‪@JoyVBehar," McCain captioned a photo of her and Behar from a Halloween episode. "You make me laugh every single day and never back down from your principles. I am lucky to know you and call you a friend! ♥️🇺🇸"

While on the show, Behar was surprised with a cake that made light of President Donald Trump's impeachment. The cake was in the shape of a peach and included frosting in the shape of a hairpiece.

Sex and the City star Mario Cantone also performed for Behar, doing a rendition of "Joy to the World" with lyrics written especially for the TV personality.

Last month, ET's Keltie Knight was on set of The View in New York City with Behar and McCain, and the ladies addressed speculation that they don't get along off-camera, given their differing opinions on political topics.

"Of all the people backstage, we actually get along the best," McCain insisted. "Because we always want to watch news after and still talk about it."

The two get along so well that McCain, 34, thinks they should be considered for other gigs. "Normally, we disagree but it's still a lot of good stuff coming up. I always thought they should have us moderate the debates," she pitched. "Because you're gonna get, first of all, we're not going to BS anyone. ...We are also going to ask all the questions that both extreme sides of the party want to know and I think that's important."

While Behar concurred, she noted, "They're too scared of us."

