Jennifer Garner Has Romantic Date Night with John Miller: Pic!

Jennifer Garner is stepping out for date night!

The 13 Going on 30 star was photographed enjoying a romantic dinner with her beau, John Miller, at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, on Thursday night. The pair met up with two other couples for their meal, which lasted three hours. Afterwards, Garner and Miller, who have been dating since last year, headed off to their car.

A source told ET last month that the pair were getting "serious," and spend time together with their kids. Garner is mom to 13-year-old Violet, 10-year-old Seraphina and 7-year-old Samuel. Miller has two kids with his ex-wife, concert violinist Caroline Campbell.

Backgrid

"Jen feels so lucky to have met John and their relationship only continues to grow," ET's source said. "They both wanted to take it slow, but it has gotten serious and they couldn't be happier.”

"John's been at their Palisades house so much lately," the source added. "They all [John, Jen and their kids] stay up late playing board games."

ET's source also said that Garner and Miller were in the "honeymoon phase of their relationship."

"While they've spoken about a future together, neither of them are ready to plan a wedding or get engaged," the source explained. "Jen has no interest in jumping into marriage quickly. She only just solidified her divorce so right now she just loves all their time together.”

