Can’t get enough of Chrissy Teigen’s posts of her kiddos? Neither can Jennifer Garner’s nanny!



On Sunday, the cookbook author shared a sweet snap on Instagram of her 10-month-old son, Miles. In the photo, the youngster is sitting in a bin with a messy head of hair. He’s wearing a bib and giving the camera a sweet expression. And, as usual, he bears a striking resemblance to his father, John Legend.



“I know you all think he looks like John but that is my nose, can we at least acknowledge that,” Teigen captioned the moment.



That’s when Garner decided to chime in, writing, “I see my kids’ nanny liking everything you put up with your gorgeous kids,” before playfully warning Teigen not to steal her nanny, who is apparently a fan.

“I’m here to tell you, don’t get any ideas, either one of you,” she wrote alongside both a heart and side-eye emoji.



But the exchange didn't end there! Teigen wrote back and tagged Garner: “For anyyyyyyone reading this I ONLY POST THE CUTE STUFF.”



Teigen also has a 2-year-old daughter with Legend, Luna. As for Garner, she and ex-husband Ben Affleck have a son and two daughters, Samuel, 7, Violet, 13, and Seraphina, 10.



The fun exchange comes just days after Teigen had another, equally memorable conversation with a follower, who decided to reprimand the mother of two for not sharing more swimsuit photos.

"Bikini pics only, you were a model,” they commented on a new video of Luna gathering some stuffed animals. “Nobody cares about your kids."



That’s when Teigen decided to clap back by reminding fans that a lot can change when motherhood arrives.



"Yeah well now that I've had kids you don't wanna see me in a bikini so it's quite the dilemma,” she wrote.

