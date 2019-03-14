Chrissy Teigen's Twitter game is stronger than ever!

The 33-year-old model took to Twitter on Wednesday to hilariously comment on the alleged college bribery scam, which involves dozens of people including Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman.

In the post, Teigen shared pics of both herself and her husband, John Legend, Photoshopped onto the bodies of professional soccer players. Teigen also included celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin and her husband, Mike Rosenthal, in her Photoshopped soccer pics.

"does this look real? we are trying to get into harvard @jenatkinhair @mrmikerosenthal @johnlegend," Teigen quipped in the post.

"I feel like mine could pass," Teigen joked in a second tweet.

I feel like mine could pass — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 13, 2019

Teigen's tweet references the allegation that Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, paid bribes totaling $500,000 to have their two daughters -- Isabella, 20, and Olivia, 19 -- designated as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team, despite not actually participating in the sport.

While the allegations carry legal implications for Loughlin and Giannulli, their daughters' attendance at USC is also in jeopardy.

"We are going to conduct a case-by-case review for current students and graduates that may be connected to the scheme alleged by the government," a USC media relations rep told ET on Wednesday. "We will make informed, appropriate decisions once those reviews have been completed. Some of these individuals may have been minors at the time of their application process."

Both Loughlin and Giannulli are currently out on a $1 million bond.

Meanwhile, Huffman is out on a $250,000 bond after she was charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services fraud for allegedly paying money to get her and husband William H. Macy's eldest daughter, 18-year-old Sofia, into an elite college.

Teigen isn't the only celeb to comment on the scandal; both Kelly Ripa and Rob Lowe also weighed in.

"Let me tell you something. As a parent who has gone through this process twice so far, test-taking is a nightmare," Ripa said on Wednesday's episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan. "It is so exhausting ... for the student, for the parents, for everybody involved. Particularity if you are my kids' tutor, I would think it would be exhausting for you as well. You look at this and you go, 'If you have the money to afford a tutor, you already have an advantage.'"

"I'm so glad this scandal broke after my kids went through [the college application process] because I know my daughter would have been like, 'Hey, can you call that man?'" she continued of the three children -- Michael, 21, Lola, 17, and Joaquin, 16 -- that she shares with husband Mark Consuelos. "The whole thing is a shame and it's robbing the kids the chance for them to achieve [getting in] on their own."

Lowe, meanwhile, responded to tweets that his 24-year-old son, John Owen Lowe, wrote, where he detailed studying for "months" for the SAT and called the scandal "gross" and "horrible."

In a now-deleted response, Lowe wrote "Very proud of my honest, hardworking sons," referencing both John and his other son, 26-year-old Matthew.

