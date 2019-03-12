Rob Lowe Seemingly Shades College Admissions Scam

Hours after news broke that actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman were allegedly involved in a college admissions scam involving their children, Rob Lowe took to social media to share how proud he was of his “honest, hardworking” sons.

On Tuesday, it emerged that Loughlin, 54, and Huffman, 56, were among at least 40 people who allegedly paid hefty bribes, some as large as $6 million, to get their children into elite schools across the U.S.

After hearing the news, Lowe’s 24-year-old son, John Owen Lowe, took to Twitter to share how “horrible” and “gross” he felt it was for hard-working students to miss out on college spots “unfairly.”

“I studied for MONTHS for the SAT. Twice, sometimes three times a week,” wrote John, who attended Stanford University. “Tons of practice tests. Ended up taking the SAT multiple times as well. College apps were no joke... the amount of stress kids put into that to potentially lose a spot to someone unfairly is horrible.”

“And let me say: I’m incredibly grateful that I had the privilege and opportunity to have a tutor and to afford practice test programs,” John continued. “A lot of kids don’t. And to think of them losing their chance at their dream school to someone undeserving is really, really gross.”

John also shared a family portrait from his graduation, writing, “Still proud of this achievement. Happy for everyone out there who earned their accomplishments ... and really sad for those who were never allowed the opportunity.”

Rob -- who also has a 26-year-old son, Matthew, who attended Duke University -- retweeted John’s photo and tweet, adding his own thoughts. “Very proud of my honest, hardworking sons,” the 54-year-old actor wrote.

I studied for MONTHS for the SAT. Twice, sometimes three times a week. Tons of practice tests. Ended up taking the SAT multiple times as well. College apps were no joke... the amount of stress kids put into that to potentially lose a spot to someone unfairly is horrible. — John Owen Lowe (@Johnny_L0we) March 12, 2019

Still proud of this achievement. Happy for everyone out there who earned their accomplishments...and really sad for those who were never allowed the opportunity. pic.twitter.com/P7rDMGJfuU — John Owen Lowe (@Johnny_L0we) March 12, 2019

A spokeswoman for the FBI confirmed to ET on Tuesday that Huffman was arrested without incident at her Los Angeles area home on Tuesday morning. The Desperate Housewives star and her husband, William H. Macy, allegedly made a charitable contribution of $15,000 to participate in a college entrance exam cheating scheme for their eldest daughter, 18-year-old Sofia. Huffman was scheduled to appear at U.S. District Court in Los Angeles around 2 p.m. PT on Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Fuller House star Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, reportedly paid $500,000 to have their two daughters -- Isabella, 20, and Olivia, 19 -- deemed as recruits for USC's crew team though they never actually participated in the sport. The 54-year-old actress, who has since deleted her social media, was not at her house when authorities showed up and there is a warrant out for her arrest.

See more on the scandal below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

NEWS: Felicity Huffman's Husband, William H. Macy, Once Spoke About the Stress of 'College Application Time'

NEWS: Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin Among Over 40 Indicted in College Admissions Bribery Scam

NEWS: Felicity Huffman on Why 'Desperate Housewives' Shouldn't Have a Revival (Exclusive)

Related Gallery