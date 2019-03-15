It's all about the mom life these days for Chrissy Teigen.

The former model hilariously clapped back at a troll on Instagram on Thursday, who told her that she should be posting less about her and John Legend's kids and more about her own body.

"Bikini pics only, you were a model," the Instagram user wrote. "Nobody cares about your kids."

Teigen, who is mom to 2-year-old daughter Luna and 9-month-old son Miles, reminded her follower that life has changed a lot since she graced the cover of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit issue in 2014. "Yeah well now that I've had kids you don't wanna see me in a bikini so it's quite the dilemma," she said.

The post that got Teigen's follower so upset was about Luna getting settled in her new "big girl" bed. It was a "big day" for the family as the adorable tot checked out her new sleeping arrangement, hilariously asking her parents why they moved her toys around, and then sweetly delivering a "Thank you, Mama."

ET spoke with Legend at the 2019 iHeartRadio Awards on Thursday, where he opened up about his son, Miles', recent milestone. The singer's mini-me "graduated" from the helmet he was wearing for a few months to help combat plagiocephaly, a condition also known as flat head syndrome.

"He's out of the helmet for the last few months and now he's free," Legend said, smiling. "His head has obtained its proper shape and the doctors are happy and everything is good."

