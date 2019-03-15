John Legend Weighs in on College Bribery Scandal (Exclusive)

John Legend is sharing his thoughts about the college admissions process.

ET spoke with the singer at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles on Wednesday, where he reacted to news of the alleged college bribery scam, which involves 50 people including actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman.

"I went to a good school," said Legend, who studied English with an emphasis on African-American literature at the University of Pennsylvania. "I think it's a longer conversation because I think a lot of people look at this rightly as fraudulent and dishonest."

"But the bottom line is, the system has been rigged for wealthy people for a long time," he continued. "The admissions system rewards people's parents being wealthy and people's parents having gone to a certain school. There's a lot of legal ways to do that that still aren't really that fair to a lot of other people."

When news of the scandal broke earlier this week, Legend's wife, Chrissy Teigen, poked fun at the situation on Twitter, Photoshopping the faces of both herself and the singer onto the bodies of professional soccer players. She was referencing court documents that allege that Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, paid money to have their two daughters, Isabella, 20, and Olivia, 19, deemed as recruits for the University of Southern California's crew team, despite the fact that they never actually participated in the sport once classes began.

"Does this look real? we are trying to get into harvard @jenatkinhair @mrmikerosenthal @johnlegend," Teigen captioned the post.

Earlier in the interview, Legend also opened up about the recent milestone his 9-month-old son, Miles, reached. Teigen recently revealed via social media that Miles had "graduated" from the helmet he was wearing for a few months to help combat plagiocephaly, a condition also known as flat head syndrome.

"He's out of the helmet for the last few months and now he's free," Legend said, smiling. "His head has obtained its proper shape and the doctors are happy and everything is good."

And just when we thought this family couldn't possibly get any cuter, Teigen took to Instagram to share videos of their older child, 2-year-old Luna, being introduced to her first, big girl bed. Watch the sweet videos below to see how she reacted:

