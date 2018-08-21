Jennifer Garner on the Moment She Decided Not to Retire From Acting

Jennifer Garner's career couldn't be hotter, but there was a time when she wasn't sure she would return to acting at all.

The 46-year-old actress got candid about her almost-retirement after giving birth to 6-year-old son Samuel in a recent interview with Variety. As Garner explained, welcoming three kids in seven years was enough to make her consider leaving her career behind.

"Three kids just knocks you flat on your a**," she said, before recalling the phone call with her then-agent of 20 years, Patrick Whitesell, that changed everything. "I would have to decide, ‘No I actually do love this job.'"

"Patrick said, ‘Either this is the telephone call about you doing Dallas Buyers Club and how we’re going to make that happen, or it’s a telephone call about your retirement,’” Garner remembered. “That was a real moment of decision and clarity and I loved him for it, because it forced me to say, ‘OK, I am not ready to be home all the time.'"

Now, Garner seems to have it all. She's a doting mom to 12-year-old Violet, 9-year-old Seraphina and Samuel with ex Ben Affleck, just received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, her new TV show, Camping, is about to debut on HBO, and her new movie, Peppermint, hits theaters on Sept. 7.

The actress opened up to ET last fall about how she manages motherhood and her career. "Any time that you're playing someone who is going through something, you have to just figure it out, and you actually -- believe it or not -- don't use your own life as much as you might think," she said. "It really is its own bear to get through."

"You just get into that place. That's your job, and then you shake it off, because you have to go home and raise your kids," Garner explained. "It's just like any other time I do a scene with an emotional place."

