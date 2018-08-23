Jennifer Garner Steps Out After Taking Ben Affleck to Rehab

It's back to business for Jennifer Garner.

The 46-year-old actress was spotted running errands near her home in Brentwood in Los Angeles on Thursday, one day after taking her ex, Ben Affleck, to rehab.

A source told ET on Wednesday that Affleck knew he needed help, and Garner was there for him. The former couple looked emotional as they were photographed together in the car on their way to an L.A. rehab facility, with Garner driving and Affleck in the back seat.

On Thursday, the mother of three was all smiles, looking casual in jeans, a simple black T-shirt and sunglasses, with her hair pulled into a bun. Garner looked to be in high spirits during her morning outing.

A source told ET on Wednesday that the Justice League star has "worked very hard to stay clean" since his last stint in treatment, but there are concerns that he could be backsliding. Affleck announced he had completed rehab for alcohol addiction in March 2017.

"Jen is proud of the strides he's made, but some of his friends were worried he might be taking some steps backward and could be on a slippery slope," the source said. "Ben wants nothing more than to get sober for his kids, for Jen and also for his career."

