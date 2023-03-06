Jennifer Garner is enjoying one-on-one time with her son! On Sunday, the 50-year-old actress stepped out to attend the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Golden State Warriors with her 11-year-old son, Samuel.

The mother-son pair was all smiles at the game, with Jennifer sporting a gray sweater and black pants and Samuel opting for a Steph Curry sweatshirt and jeans.

Additionally, an eyewitness tells ET that Samuel was wearing one Steph Curry shoe and one LeBron James shoe to show support for the two California teams that were facing off. Ultimately, the Warriors lost to the Lakers, 105 to 113.

Jennifer and Samuel seemed to have a great time, posing for pics, taking selfies and excitedly watching the game. An eyewitness tells ET that Jennifer and Samuel wound up on the dance cam, both dancing and having a good time.

Jennifer took lots of pictures with fans and overall seemed like she was in a great mood, the eyewitness adds.

It wasn't Samuel's first time sitting courtside, as the tween did so with dad Ben Affleck back in December.

While Jennifer and Ben, who are also parents to Seraphina, 14, and Violet, 17, largely keep their kids out of the spotlight, the Party Down star did recently have a solo outing with her eldest daughter.

Back in December, Jennifer and Violet attended a White House state dinner, and both looked stunning in black dresses.

