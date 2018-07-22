Jennifer Garner's Son Scribbles a Silly Word Into Her Day-Planner -- See the Pic!

Six-year-olds gonna six-year-old.

Such is a lesson well-learned by Jennifer Garner, whose 6-year-old son, Samuel, has been practicing his writing by writing precisely what you'd expect a 6-year-old boy to write. In a hilarious Instagram post on Sunday, Garner showed off his latest handiwork: a surprise not left inside her day planner.

"If you’re looking for me at the end of August— it appears I’m booked...🤷🏻‍♀️🤣🙈👦🏼," she wrote.

In the planner, on August 22 and 23, Samuel penciled in the word "FART."

It's similar to a message he left his mother in April in which he proudly proclaimed, "I LOVE FARTSS" (sic), according to another Instagram post showing off his work.

"In case Monday has got you down, focus on the little things that make you happy," she wrote on the April post. "#proudmom #ilovefarts #boymom."

But not all of Sam's messages have been so... earthy. In June he left her a sweet message on graph paper in her suitcase. It read, simply, "I love you."

"Boys are sweet," Garner wrote of the cute note. "#suitcaselovenote #kidsareteachers #spreadlove."

For a more serious look at Garner's advanced parenting skills, watch the video below.

