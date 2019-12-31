Jennifer Gimenez Marries Tim Ryan In Private Beverly Hills Ceremony on New Year's Eve (Exclusive)
Jennifer Gimenez and Tim Ryan are married!
ET has exclusively learned that Gimenez -- best known for her roles in Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle and The Bold and The Beautiful -- tied the knot with Ryan in Beverly Hills, California, on Tuesday.
ET has learned the couple was married by a justice of the peace. Ryan’s daughter MacKenzie, and Gimenez’s mother, Nelida Gimenez, were at the private ceremony.
The newly married couple -- who have forged careers as joint speakers on the subject of substance abuse, addiction recovery and mental health awareness all over the United States -- will have a second ceremony for friends and family in late summer 2020.
Gimenez announced the news of her engagement to Ryan -- the subject of the 2018 A+E documentary special Dope Man -- back in June, taking to Instagram to share a sweet pic of herself and Ryan, which also showed off her sizable sparkler.
"This just happened! We are engaged!!!," she captioned the pic. "I Love You @TimRyanDopeToHope. 🦈💃🏻❤️."
Congrats to the happy couple!
Check out the video below for a look at some of the biggest celebrity weddings of all time.
-- Reporting by Brendon Geoffrion.
