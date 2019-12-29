Julia Garner Marries Foster the People's Mark Foster -- See Her Dress!
Congrats to Julia Garner and Mark Foster!
The Ozark actress and the Foster the People frontman have married, designer Zac Posen shared on Instagram. ET has reached out to Garner and Foster's reps for comment.
In a series of photos and videos shared on Posen's Instagram Story on Saturday night, Garner, 25, and Foster, 35, are seen slow dancing, sharing a kiss and cutting their wedding cake.
Garner wears an intricate white dress in the pics, featuring lace detailing and a satin bodice. Foster, meanwhile, looks sharp in a black tuxedo. "Congratulations @juliagarner94 and @mistersmims 🕊💫," Posen captioned a snap of the newlyweds in a passionate embrace on Saturday.
Garner and Foster reportedly got engaged in May. He was by her side as she took home the Emmy for Supporting Actress in a Drama for her role in Ozark in September.
"i'm beyond proud of this girl. congratulations you beautiful angel of a human. it brings me immeasurable joy to see you lifted up and recognized by your peers, your industry, and your fans. you deserve every bit of love and respect. you’re so incredibly special. i consider myself the luckiest guy on the planet to be able to watch whatever you do from the front row, with a bag of popcorn and your hand wrapped in mine. #emmys2019," Foster wrote in a sweet Instagram post at the time.
The next month, Garner showed off her engagement ring in a series of photos taken by Foster in Montana.
Garner and Foster aren't the only couple to say "I do" this holiday season. See what Hilary Duff told ET about her wedding to Matthew Koma in the video below.
