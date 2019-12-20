Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith Are Married

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith are officially husband and wife!

A source tells ET that the two are married. According to Us Weekly, the two are also expecting their first child together.

The exciting news comes just over a month after the lovebirds fueled marriage rumors when they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Queen & Slim premiere at AFI Fest 2019 in Los Angeles. At the time, people couldn't help but notice that they were both wearing rings on that finger.

Jackson, 41, and Turner-Smith, 33, reportedly obtained a marriage license back in August, when they were spotted leaving a courthouse together in Beverly Hills, California.

"Two people who only fancy each other a little bit," Turner-Smith captioned an Instagram photo of her and Jackson just a few days later.

Since first sparking romance rumors last November, the two have kept the details of their relationship private.

Congrats to the newlyweds!

