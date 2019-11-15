Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith have made it red carpet official!

The pair made their debut as a couple while attending the Queen & Slim premiere at AFI Fest 2019 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Thursday. While Jackson and Turner-Smith looked great together, people couldn't help but notice that they were both wearing rings on that finger, sparking marriage rumors.

The actress was lovely in a violet flowing gown, while Jackson looked sleek in a three-piece Gucci suit. But it was Turner-Smith's giant sparkler that caught everyone's eye. The Affair star was also spotted with a gold band on his left hand.

Their outing comes after the two stars reportedly obtained a marriage license back in August after they were spotting at a courthouse in Beverly Hills. Turner-Smith and Jackson first sparked romance rumors in November 2019. The two, however, have kept details of their relationship private.

Over the last couple of months, though, they have subtly taken their love to social media, every once in awhile tweeting to each other and posting Instagram Stories of one another. In September, Turner-Smith cheekily confirmed their relationship when she replied to a tabloid who asked if the actor was "smashing her cakes to smithereens?"

"Yes. The answer is yes," she simply replied.

yes. the answer is yes. — Jodie Turner-Smith (@MissJodie) September 26, 2019

Days after, she also gave her beau a sweet shout-out. "Proud of you @VancityJax you inspire me every day!!! congratulations on receiving the #EMAOngoingCommitmentAward !!!#EMAhonors," she wrote.

For another couple who recently made their red carpet debut, watch the video below.

