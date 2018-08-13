Once they fought over a (fictional) girlfriend, now it’s over whose meme features the ugliest crying.

On Monday, Joshua Jackson decided to challenge his Dawson’s Creek co-star, James Van Der Beek, in the best way possible. Since their teenage WB drama went off the air, one particular scene has found a special place among memes in circulation. That would be when Dawson breaks down in tears when Joey (Katie Holmes) leaves him for his friend, Pacey (Jackson). Now, Jackson is attempting to claim Van Der Beek’s status with a meme of his own.

“I’m coming for your crown,” the 40-year-old actor captioned a side-by-side of Dawson in tears and a still of himself as Cole Lockhart, his character on Showtime’s The Affair. In the image, taken from a recent episode, he is also breaking down while looking out a window, and it is indeed ugly.

Van Der Beek apparently complimented him on his performance in the episode, because Jackson also took the time to show his appreciation, writing, "Thanks for all the kind words about the last episode of @sho_theaffair. It is always appreciated."

This playful challenge comes just a month after Dawson’s Creek creator Kevin Williamson teased to ET at Comic-Con that the show could be getting a reboot someday soon.

“Let’s just say there’s talk,” he stated while on hand to promote his upcoming show, Tell Me a Story. “There's talk. I can’t say anything.”

