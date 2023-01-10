Jennifer Hudson is sending love to Shemar Moore following the news of his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, being pregnant! This week, a teaser for the Criminal Minds actor's upcoming appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show announced that Moore and Dizon are expecting.

"In real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy," the 52-year-old actor announces to the delight of host Hudson and her live audience.

Hudson spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier at the 2023 Golden Globes, where she discussed the pregnancy announcement and sent love to the parents-to-be!

"That is so amazing, congrats, Shemar Moore, on your baby. We're all so excited for him," she said.

ET then dropped the news that Moore and Dizon are expecting a baby girl. "Is he? He didn't say that he's having a girl! Oh my god," Hudson said excitedly. "Good luck, and get ready. Them kids ain't no joke."

During his appearance on Hudson's talk show -- which is set to air on Thursday, Jan. 26 -- Moore says he's "so excited" for fatherhood. He goes on to admit, "I was worried for a while that maybe that ship had sailed kind of thing, and, you know, God had my back and things lined up. ...My life is pretty grand but I know once God does call my name, once I get this experience, I'll be able to go to heaven whole."

The 2023 Golden Globes airs live on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock. Stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Golden Globes coverage, including this year's winners.

