This fall, Jennifer Hudson is coming to a TV screen near you! On Wednesday, the newly minted EGOT revealed a new look at her upcoming daytime talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show.

As Hudson said in the sneak peek, "It's go time, people!"

"We all have a story to tell. We all want to find our light and let it shine," the orange-clad hostess said in the new preview. "So let's come together to laugh out loud, to share some hope and joy, and go back to connecting with each other—all on my new show."

"I've lived a lot of life and I'm still here. Now it's time to sit down and have some fun, I want to talk to somebody," the former American Idol star added in the brief video.

Having been cleared in more than 95% of the country, the show is officially heading into national syndication this fall. The series will debut on Sept. 12 on the Fox TV stations as its core station group. The premiere date happens to also fall on Hudson's 41st birthday.

In a previous promo, Hudson promised fans that they'd get "quality, you’re going to get honesty, you’re going to get all of my heart, and don’t forget the fun."

And most importantly, she added, "we’re going to have a lot of fun!"

The Daytime Emmy-winning team behind The Ellen DeGeneres Show -- Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner and Corey Palent -- have signed on as executive producers and showrunners. Hudson, Lisa Kasteler Calio, Graehme Morphy and Walter Williams III will also executive produce, while Red Table Talk's Shani Black will serve as co-executive producer.

“I’ve worked with Mary, Andy and Corey across multiple shows for the past nine years, and I’m thrilled that we’re able to keep them in the family because they are truly the best in the business,” Mike Darnell, president of Warner Bros. Unscripted Television said in a statement. “With Jennifer’s incredible talents, and the addition of Lisa, Graehme, Walter and Shani to the producing team, I know this show is going to be fantastic and I’m excited for what’s to come.”

Hudson shared a poster for the show on Instagram, captioning it, "I can’t believe I get to say this, but welcome to my show !!! ✨ Let’s light up daytime beginning September 12th ! Wait a minute that’s my birthday !!!"

Hudson played coy when speaking with ET in January about pitching her talk show, but conceded that "there's always a plan" at work behind the scenes.

"I would love to do that, that would be a whole new interesting world to walk into," the singer said. "I do love talking as you could probably already tell, and I love to Jennifer-ize people. So maybe I will make it into your living room, 2022 is definitely going to let us know for sure!"

"Here at Jhud Productions, we always got a plan. And we never stop working and, as I always say, you will always see me try and grow so there's always a plan, I can tell you that much," she added.

Looks like the plan worked!

