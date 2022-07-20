Jennifer Hudson Wants to 'Share Some Hope and Joy' in New Talk Show Promo
Jennifer Hudson on Her Potential Move Into a Talk Show and PSIFA…
How Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Exes Feel Following Their V…
Kelly Ripa on How Jimmy Kimmel Roped Her (and Her Dad!) Into 'Ge…
'Maggie' Star Rebecca Rittenhouse on Navigating Dating as a Psyc…
‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Eric Martsolf on What He Learned From J…
Mama June and Her Boyfriend Move Closer to Pumpkin on 'Mama June…
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Wedding: The UNEXPECTED Way The…
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Wedding: See Inside the Chapel Wh…
'Five Guys a Week': Stars Spill on Lifetime’s New Dating Show (E…
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: Inside Their Past Relationships
Daytime Emmy Awards 2022: Biggest Winners!
Sydney Sweeney Breaks Down in Tears Over Emmys Nominations
Tessa Thompson on How She Got Into Shape for Her ‘Thor: Love and…
Kesha Recalls Her First Paranormal Encounter as a Child (Exclusi…
Lifetime's New Dating Show 'Five Guys a Week' Trailer Debuts: Wa…
Kevin Jonas on Being an Overprotective Dad and Hosting New Show …
Issa Rae Reacts to Her Emmy Nomination and a Possible ‘Insecure’…
Emmy Nominations 2022: First-Time Nominees, History-Makers and B…
‘ET’ Turns 40 | The Download
This fall, Jennifer Hudson is coming to a TV screen near you! On Wednesday, the newly minted EGOT revealed a new look at her upcoming daytime talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show.
As Hudson said in the sneak peek, "It's go time, people!"
"We all have a story to tell. We all want to find our light and let it shine," the orange-clad hostess said in the new preview. "So let's come together to laugh out loud, to share some hope and joy, and go back to connecting with each other—all on my new show."
"I've lived a lot of life and I'm still here. Now it's time to sit down and have some fun, I want to talk to somebody," the former American Idol star added in the brief video.
Having been cleared in more than 95% of the country, the show is officially heading into national syndication this fall. The series will debut on Sept. 12 on the Fox TV stations as its core station group. The premiere date happens to also fall on Hudson's 41st birthday.
In a previous promo, Hudson promised fans that they'd get "quality, you’re going to get honesty, you’re going to get all of my heart, and don’t forget the fun."
And most importantly, she added, "we’re going to have a lot of fun!"
The Daytime Emmy-winning team behind The Ellen DeGeneres Show -- Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner and Corey Palent -- have signed on as executive producers and showrunners. Hudson, Lisa Kasteler Calio, Graehme Morphy and Walter Williams III will also executive produce, while Red Table Talk's Shani Black will serve as co-executive producer.
“I’ve worked with Mary, Andy and Corey across multiple shows for the past nine years, and I’m thrilled that we’re able to keep them in the family because they are truly the best in the business,” Mike Darnell, president of Warner Bros. Unscripted Television said in a statement. “With Jennifer’s incredible talents, and the addition of Lisa, Graehme, Walter and Shani to the producing team, I know this show is going to be fantastic and I’m excited for what’s to come.”
Hudson shared a poster for the show on Instagram, captioning it, "I can’t believe I get to say this, but welcome to my show !!! ✨ Let’s light up daytime beginning September 12th ! Wait a minute that’s my birthday !!!"
Hudson played coy when speaking with ET in January about pitching her talk show, but conceded that "there's always a plan" at work behind the scenes.
"I would love to do that, that would be a whole new interesting world to walk into," the singer said. "I do love talking as you could probably already tell, and I love to Jennifer-ize people. So maybe I will make it into your living room, 2022 is definitely going to let us know for sure!"
"Here at Jhud Productions, we always got a plan. And we never stop working and, as I always say, you will always see me try and grow so there's always a plan, I can tell you that much," she added.
Looks like the plan worked!
RELATED CONTENT
Jennifer Hudson Reacts to Becoming an EGOT Winner
Jennifer Hudson Completes Her EGOT With 2022 Tony Awards Win
Jennifer Hudson to Host Her Own Daytime Talk Show This Fall
Jennifer Hudson on the Possibility of Getting Her Own Talk Show